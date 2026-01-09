Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Trae Young in his new Washington Wizards uniform, as he is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, putting his debut on hold. After the Wizards pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade that sent CJ McCollum and Corey Krispert to the Atlanta Hawks for Young, Trae will not face the Pelicans, and could miss more games before making his Wizards debut.

Young is still recovering from a quad contusion, and is in no rush to return, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Wizards say Trae Young will not debut with his new team tonight due to his recent quad contusion and ongoing recovery from a knee sprain. The expectation is that Washington — with its first-round pick only top-eight protected — will bring him back slowly from these injuries,” Stein reports.

Young will No. 3 for the Wizards, as his No. 11 is retired in honor of Hall of Fame forward Elgin Baylor.

Wizards GM Will Dawkins reacts to Trae Young trade

Wizards GM Will Dawkins addressed his trade for Trae Young as a no-brainer for his team's future. Dawkins thanked CJ McCollum and Corey Krispert for their time with the organization, while welcoming Young to the District with open arms.

“We are excited to welcome Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. It is a rare opportunity to acquire a player of Trae’s skill, accomplishments, and age,” he said. “Trae plays an exciting brand of basketball brings a level of confidence and competitiveness that has set him apart in this league.”

“We thank Corey and CJ for being consummate professionals during their time in Washington,” he continued. “Though they spent varying time here, both left a lasting impact on this organization that we hope our players carry forward.”

The Wizards will look to bounce back from their 131-110 loss to the 76ers.