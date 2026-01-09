Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke knows that Aaron Rodgers is still arguably the biggest weapon the Pittsburgh Steelers have, even in year 21.

Burke knows that, as solid as his secondary has been all year, Rodgers is still capable of putting a team on his back. The 49-year-old coach is specifically preparing for Rodgers' accuracy, which he told reporters is the veteran's “most elite” trait.

“He still looks about the same,” Burke said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “He still has a deadly arm. I'll say, over the years, one of the biggest separating factors for me is the accuracy. He can still put the ball pinpoint wherever he wants it. Back shoulder, down the field, over the top of someone, short — wherever he needs to place it, the ball's going to be there. So we got to be good in terms of our leverage and coverage responsibilities.”

'Accuracy one of his most elite traits' #Texans DC Matt Burke on #Steelers veteran QB Aaron Rodgers @KPRC2 compared his throws downfield to the surety of a long handoff pic.twitter.com/5PJeAr4y40 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Texans' top-five secondary only allowed 185.4 passing yards per game in the regular season, sixth-fewest in the league. They allowed the seventh-fewest yards per pass and the third-lowest completion percentage.

However, they were more susceptible through the air down the stretch, allowing over 200 passing yards in each of their last four games. Houston enters the playoffs one week after getting torched by rookie Riley Leonard in his first career start, albeit with many starters sitting out.

Rodgers enters the playoffs on a hot streak, averaging 247.2 passing yards, 1.0 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five games. The Steelers have gone 4-1 during that time to clinch the AFC North and a last-minute Wild Card berth.

Rodgers' passing has been the key to the Steelers' success all year. He averaged 220.5 passing yards with a 70.7 completion percentage in Pittsburgh's 10 regular season wins, but only 186.2 passing yards with a 57.7 percent completion rate in its seven losses.