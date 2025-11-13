ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev continues on the prelims with a fight between Malcolm Wellmaker and Cody Haddon in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Wellmaker-Haddon prediction and pick.

Malcolm Wellmaker (10-0) enters UFC 322 undefeated with emphatic first-round knockouts in his last two fights. He dispatched Kris Moutinho and Cameron Saaiman with crisp right hands, extending his streak of six knockout wins. Wellmaker now looks to show his finishing power once again as he comes into his fight this weekend against Cody Haddon.

Cody Haddon (8-1) enters UFC 322 having won his UFC debut via unanimous decision over Dan Argueta. Before that, he scored a first-round rear-naked choke on Billy Brand to secure a UFC contract. The skillful Australian now faces his toughest test as he comes into his fight this weekend against Malcolm Wellmaker.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 odds: Malcolm Wellmaker-Cody Haddon odds

Malcolm Wellmaker: -170

Cody Haddon: +142

Over 2.5 rounds: +130

Under 2.5 rounds: -166

Why Malcolm Wellmaker will win

Last Fight: (W) Kris Moutinho – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (6 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Malcolm Wellmaker enters UFC 322 with the confidence that comes from a perfect 10-0 record, including a series of emphatic first-round knockout wins. His one-punch power and sharp boxing mechanics have overwhelmed every opponent, making him a serious threat early in any contest.​

Against Cody Haddon, Wellmaker’s advantage lies in both finishing speed and the ability to control range with his jab and footwork. The American’s timing on counters and willingness to stand in the pocket makes him a standout striker in the division, while his six knockouts prove that any mistake from Haddon could be instantly punished.​

Moreover, Wellmaker’s strong takedown defense ensures that the fight will likely be contested on the feet, forcing Haddon to engage where Wellmaker is at his most dangerous. If Haddon attempts to grapple, Wellmaker’s balance and scrambling ability make it difficult to keep him grounded or threaten with submissions.​

Look for Wellmaker to dictate the tempo with combinations and capitalize on defensive lapses from Haddon, whose resume doesn’t feature a finisher of this caliber. The fight sets up perfectly for Wellmaker’s aggressive style and knockout instincts to carry him to another statement victory at UFC 322.​

Why Cody Haddon will win

Last Fight: (W) Dan Argueta – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Cody Haddon can upset the unbeaten Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322 by leveraging his versatile attack and cage intelligence. Haddon’s 8-1 record includes victories earned by submission and decision, demonstrating his ability to adapt and overcome different styles.​

Wellmaker is most dangerous in the opening minutes, but Haddon’s defensive discipline and efficient movement could neutralize that early burst. If Haddon can survive the initial onslaught, he is more than capable of mixing in takedowns and draining Wellmaker’s power by forcing lengthy grappling exchanges.​

Haddon’s recent UFC debut showed an ability to manage range, defend power shots, and gradually raise his output as opponents start to fade. His rear-naked choke win earlier this year suggests he can capitalize on mistakes in transitions and quickly finish the fight if Wellmaker overcommits.​

To win, Haddon will need to keep Wellmaker guessing, alternating between striking and clinch work to disrupt his rhythm. If he executes that blueprint, Haddon’s superior versatility and stamina give him the edge to weather the storm and steal a hard-fought win this Saturday at UFC 322.

Final Malcolm Wellmaker-Cody Haddon prediction & pick

Wellmaker is undefeated at 10-0, with an imposing streak of first-round KOs, and will look to end the fight early with his crisp hands and aggressive combinations.​

Haddon offers a different challenge—an 8-1 rising prospect, whose ability to mix takedowns and clinches could exhaust Wellmaker and extend the contest. His durability was on display in his UFC debut, showing he can adjust on the fly and take control as opponents slow down, which will be key if he survives the initial storm.​

If Wellmaker lands clean early, he likely builds momentum and continues his finishing streak, securing another highlight win. However, if Haddon weathers the explosive start and successfully transitions to grappling-heavy sequences, he stands a solid chance of outlasting and outpointing Wellmaker in later rounds.​

The most probable scenario is Wellmaker’s pressure and finishing instincts overtaking Haddon’s defense before the final bell, making the American the favorite by second-round KO. Still, Haddon’s resilience makes this a compelling matchup heading into UFC 322.​

Final Malcolm Wellmaker-Cody Haddon Prediction & Pick: Malcolm Wellmaker (-170), Under 2.5 Rounds (-166)