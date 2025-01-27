ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Marquette and Butler. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Butler prediction and pick.

The No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-3) are set to face the Butler Bulldogs (9-11) in a crucial Big East matchup on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 8:30 PM ET in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Marquette enters the game with momentum after a strong 87-74 win, led by Stevie Mitchell's impressive 21-point performance The Golden Eagles' high-powered offense, averaging 79.2 points per game, will be tested against Butler's defense. Watch for Marquette's three-point shooting, as they average 9.7 made threes per game compared to Butler's 8.0. This contest could come down to rebounding, with Butler holding a slight edge in that department this season.

Here are the Marquette-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Butler Odds

Marquette: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -285

Butler: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Marquette Golden Eagles prepare to face off against Butler tomorrow, there are compelling reasons to believe they'll emerge victorious. Marquette's impressive 17-3 record speaks volumes about their dominance this season. The team's offensive prowess is undeniable, averaging a robust 79.2 points per game while holding opponents to just 66.8 points. This 12.4-point scoring margin demonstrates Marquette's ability to control games and overwhelm their adversaries. Furthermore, the Golden Eagles' defensive tenacity is evident in their impressive 5.8 steals per game, which has contributed to forcing opponents into 16.2 turnovers per contest. This disruptive defense not only stifles opposing offenses but also creates easy scoring opportunities in transition.

Marquette's success isn't just a product of their on-court performance; it's also rooted in their strategic recruitment efforts. The program has secured a nationally ranked recruiting class for 2025, with four high-caliber commitments already on board. This forward-thinking approach ensures a pipeline of talent that will sustain the team's competitiveness for years to come. Players like Adrien Stevens and Michael Phillips bring a combination of skill, athleticism, and basketball IQ that aligns perfectly with Coach Shaka Smart's system. As Marquette continues to build on their strong foundation, their current squad's experience and the promise of incoming talent create a formidable force that Butler will struggle to contain. With their balanced attack, defensive intensity, and depth of talent, Marquette is poised to add another victory to their impressive season record when they face Butler.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Butler Bulldogs prepare to host the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, there's a palpable sense of optimism surrounding the home team. Despite their current 9-11 record, Butler's recent performance suggests they're poised for an upset. The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive 86-69 victory over DePaul, where they showcased their offensive firepower and defensive tenacity. This win could be the catalyst Butler needs to turn their season around, especially against a high-profile opponent like Marquette.

The key to Butler's potential success lies in their balanced attack and home-court advantage. Pierre Brooks II's career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds against DePaul demonstrate the kind of individual brilliance that can swing games. Coupled with strong performances from Jahmyl Telfort and Finley Bizjack, who have shown consistency in recent games, Butler's offense is clicking at the right time. The Bulldogs' improved three-point shooting, hitting 10 threes in their last game, adds another dimension to their offense that Marquette will need to contend with3. Moreover, Butler's ability to limit opponents' three-point opportunities, as evidenced by holding DePaul to just 5-for-21 from beyond the arc, could be crucial against Marquette's potent offense. With the energy of a home crowd at Hinkle Fieldhouse behind them, Butler has all the ingredients for an upset victory that could rejuvenate their season and shake up the Big East standings.

Final Marquette-Butler Prediction & Pick

The upcoming matchup between Marquette and Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday, promises to be an intriguing Big East battle. Marquette, boasting a strong 17-3 record, enters as the clear favorite against a struggling Butler team (9-11). The Golden Eagles' offensive prowess, averaging 79.2 points per game while holding opponents to 66.8, gives them a significant edge. Butler, despite their recent struggles, has shown flashes of potential, particularly in their 86-69 victory over DePaul in their last matchup. The Bulldogs will need to capitalize on their home-court advantage and hope for standout performances from players like Pierre Brooks II and Jahmyl Telfort to have a chance at an upset. However, Marquette's balanced attack and defensive intensity are likely to prove too much for Butler. Expect the Golden Eagles to control the tempo and secure a hard-fought road victory while covering the spread in the process.

Final Marquette-Butler Prediction & Pick: Marquette -6.5 (-118), Over 145.5 (-115)