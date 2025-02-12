ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Maryland and Nebraska are both playing extremely well leading into this matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Maryland is 18-6 after starting the season with notable wins against Villanova, Ohio State, UCLA, Nebraska, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They have losses against Marquette, Purdue, Washington, Oregon, Northwestern, and Ohio State. Maryland has been a balanced team, but Derik Queen has been the best player and can dominate this matchup in Omaha.

Nebraska is 16-8, with big wins against Creighton, Indiana, Oregon State, UCLA, Illinois, and Oregon. They also have significant losses against Saint Mary's, Michigan State, Purdue, Maryland, and Wisconsin. Brice Williams has been the biggest key for the Cornhuskers this season. Williams needs to have a giant game at home if the Cornhuskers can win this game.

Here are the Maryland-Nebraska College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Nebraska Odds

Maryland: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Nebraska: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: BTN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Thanks to their balance, Maryland's offense has been among the best in the Big Ten. They score 82.8 points per game, have a 48% field goal percentage, and a 36.8% three-point shooting percentage. They are 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 119.3 rating on KenPom.

Five different Terrapins are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Derik Queen leads the team in scoring from down low with 15.5 points per game. Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been the best player in the backcourt as the engine that makes the offense go in the first place, averaging 4.6 assists per game. Then, the team as a whole is averaging 15 assists per game.

The Terrapins have been dominant on this side of the court, with one of the most consistent offenses in the Big Ten. They should have no issues scoring against a good Nebraska defense, but they have struggled with consistency this season. I trust the Terrapins more on this courtside, even on the road in Lincoln.

The Terrapins' defense has been excellent this season and is second only to UCLA in the Big Ten. They allow 66.5 points per game, 41.7% from the field, and 30.9% from behind the arc. They are also 21st in defensive rating on KenPom, with a 95.4 rating.

The Terrapins' frontcourt has been tremendous and is key to Maryland's success. Julian Reese and Queen make up one of the best frontcourts in the Big Ten. Reese leads the rebounding with nine per game and the block leader with 1.5 per game.

When you look at their on-ball defense, two different Terrapins average at least one steal, and Gillespie leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Maryland has the defense to match up with Nebraska very well. Defense travels, and Nebraska is in for a tough matchup against this defense because the Terrapins can completely slow it down.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska's offense has been okay at best this season. They score 76.2 points per game, have a 46.1% field goal percentage, and a 33.1% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 59th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 115.1 rating.

Three Cornhuskers average over double digits in scoring, but the star of this offense is Brice Williams, who averages 19.4 points per game. Regarding ball movement, Rollie Worster and Williams are tied for the team lead in assists, with both averaging 2.8 per game. The offense averages 14 assists per game, which has been a weakness of this offense. They need more balance outside of just Williams.

This offense has electric pieces like Williams, but they need more out of this offense when playing a defense like the Terrapins. Maryland has been dominant on defense, but Williams will consistently be a hard player to defend for Nebraska.

Nebraska's defense has been inconsistent this season. They allow 71.2 points per game, 41.6% from the field, and 33.6% from behind the arc. They are a top 40 defense in KenPom and have a 97.4 adjusted defensive rating.

They need to improve their rebounding and get more out of their frontcourt. Berke Buyuktuncel leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. Their on-ball defense has been better overall. Five players also average at least one steal, with Sam Hoiberg leading at 1.3 per game.

This defense has its work cut out for it against the Terrapins. Maryland's balance on offense will offer Nebraska a giant challenge in this matchup. The Terrapins have the advantage, even with the game in Lincoln.

Final Maryland-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Maryland is the better team. Nebraska can explode on offense, and their defense has been okay, but Maryland has the physicality to dominate this game. Queen and Reese lead the team on offense and defense, making it one of the best duos in the conference. Maryland wins and covers in a close game in Nebraska.

Final Maryland-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -1.5 (-110)