ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-Georgia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State-Georgia.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are solidly in the NCAA Tournament. They are not at the top of the SEC standings, but they also aren't in perilous bubble position. Being right in the middle of the SEC this year is better than it usually is. Ordinarily, being 4-5 in SEC play through nine games, with six total losses on the season in early February, would be a bubble-level profile for a power conference team. However, the SEC is so good and deep this season that a 4-5 conference record actually offers comfort rather than alarm for an SEC team. The main thing for SEC teams is to not get crushed by the conference. The definition of that standard is to be no worse than two games under .500 in league play. That will get just about any SEC team into the tournament. Being four or more games below break-even in conference play is where the selection committee will overlook good nonconference results and express doubt about a team's candidacy for the 68-team field in March Madness. Mississippi State is safe right now. Notably, the Kentucky Wildcats are — alongside State — 4-5 in the SEC.

We have to underscore the point that nearly every SEC opponent is a good win and a not-bad loss. Only LSU and South Carolina are clearly lower-tier teams. Of the SEC's 16 teams, 14 — with Oklahoma and Arkansas at the back of the line — have a decent or better chance of making the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has thrived so much this season that as of right now, 12 teams from the conference are expected to make the NCAA Tournament. An 11-team haul seems to be the absolute floor. A 12-team haul appears likely. A 13-team haul appears very possible, and there's an outside chance of an incredible 14 teams getting in if Arkansas and Oklahoma can finish reasonably well over the next five weeks.

Here are the Mississippi State-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-Georgia Odds

Mississippi State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Georgia: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Georgia

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The MSU Bulldogs — separate from the Georgia Bulldogs, whom we will refer to as the Dawgs to differentiate them — have lost to a number of upper-tier teams in the SEC, part of the 4-5 conference record Mississippi State currently owns. MSU should find it comparatively easier to face a Georgia team which is solid and very much in the NCAA tourney race, but lacks the upside of the SEC's best teams. No SEC game is a picnic by any stretch, but Mississippi State has already tested itself against the upper tier of the league. Georgia won't be a uniquely tough opponent for State, and that should allow MSU to win this game on the road.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia has been very, very tough at home, beating Kentucky and pushing Auburn really hard. The Dawgs are more likely than not to be an NCAA Tournament team. They know this game will move them several spots upward. Georgia is on the bubble but in good bubble position. A win here gives UGA a ton of leverage and breathing room. That's a powerful incentive for everyone on the team. Mississippi State is a quality opponent, but as the 4-5 SEC record indicates, MSU is hardly overwhelming. In a close game, lean to the home team.

Final Mississippi State-Georgia Prediction & Pick

This is a total coin flip. Don't make a pregame bet. Consider a live play if one team gets a big lead and you think the game will likely become closer down the stretch.

Final Mississippi State-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State moneyline