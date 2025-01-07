ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-Vanderbilt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State-Vanderbilt.

The SEC is a loaded basketball conference, dominating the top 70 of the NET rankings and the top 25 in the national polls. The SEC is so good and deep that a double-digit number of teams from the conference is expected to make the NCAA Tournament. The big test for a lot of SEC teams will be to tread water and not sink in conference play. This means playing close to .500 ball over the next two months. Teams which can reach .500 and have enough decent nonconference wins on their resume should be fine for the NCAA Tournament. Teams which fall six games below .500 will be in real trouble. It's very simple for SEC bubble teams or teams in the middle of the league: Don't get blown out. Don't collapse. Don't implode. Teams which can hold things together and play break-even in the SEC should get a spot in March Madness. That point magnifies the importance of this SEC game between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Both the Bulldogs and Commodores got off to a strong start in SEC play this past Saturday. Mississippi State pounded South Carolina, busting out to a 21-4 lead and never looking back in an eye-opening rout. South Carolina has beaten Clemson (a team which defeated SEC contender Kentucky), so the Gamecocks are not mediocre. Mississippi State made South Carolina look mediocre for most of that game. It was a show of strength from the Bulldogs, who continue to look like an NCAA Tournament-quality team.

Vanderbilt and first-year head coach Mark Byington had to be thrilled with their ability to go down to Baton Rouge and get an SEC road win versus LSU. A new coach making the leap from the mid-majors to a power conference invited the possibility of disaster for Vanderbilt, but instead, Byington — who thrived at James Madison — has continued to excel at Vanderbilt. The Commodores appear to have made one of the best hires of the past coaching carousel cycle in college basketball. Byington is giving VU fans ample reason to believe.

Here are the Mississippi State-Vanderbilt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-Vanderbilt Odds

Mississippi State: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +112

Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 156.5 (-105)

Under: 156.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Why is Vanderbilt favored here? Mississippi State made South Carolina look like a ghost. MSU brought the hammer to South Carolina and kept the foot on the gas. This is a tough team no one wants to face right now. Vanderbilt is not a bad team, but the Commodores don't have as much athleticism or jump as Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are going to get to loose balls. They are going to get to the glass. They will overwhelm VU down the stretch.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt just beat LSU on the road. MSU beat South Carolina at home. Vanderbilt had the more impressive SEC win of the two schools this past weekend. Mark Byington is a rising star in the coaching industry. He will coach a great game here and put VU in position to win.

Final Mississippi State-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Mississippi State, but we think you should observe this game rather than bet on it. Pass.

Final Mississippi State-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State moneyline