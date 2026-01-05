The Buffalo Bills' final game of the regular season wasn't anything to write home about. With Buffalo already locking up a playoff spot weeks before the game and the New York Jets already eliminated, there were hardly any stakes to play for.

That being said, the Bills decided to don a classic look for their home finale and the final game at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo wore their throwback red helmets for their final regular-season game. It was so good that even star quarterback Josh Allen said that they looked good before leaving the tunnel.

“We look good. I'll tell you that.” Josh Allen to his Bills teammates as they don the throwback red lids for Highmark Stadium's grand finale today ❤️💙 (via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/HbEisxP7p2 — Bills Nation (@BillsNationCP) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Allen didn't play a lot during the game, though. With nothing to play for, the Bills quarterback simply took the first snap of the game and was benched. Because of that move, Allen extended his streak of starting games to 122 games with that move.

#Bills QB Josh Allen took the first snap, extended his start streak to 122 games, and his day is over. Mitchell Trubisky takes over. pic.twitter.com/r3RmqIpwyK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2026

Highmark Stadium has been home to the Bills since the 1973 season. However, starting next season, Buffalo will be playing in a new stadium, albeit with the same name. Still, their home finale this season was a tribute of sorts to the history the stadium has seen.

The Bills' second-stringers still ended up winning against the Jets 35-9. Trubisky had a field day against the Jets defense, completing 22 of his 29 passes for 259 yards and throwing four touchdowns without a single interception. Backup running back Ray Davis paced the team in rushing yards with 151 yards on 21 carries.

The Bills have already secured a postseason slot way before Week 18. However, for the first time in a while, Buffalo will not be playing the Wild Card round at home, losing the division to the surging New England Patriots. Buffalo will be travelling to Jacksonville next week to kick off their quest for a Super Bowl.