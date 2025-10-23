ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane continues on the prelims with a fight between Nasrat Haqparast and Quillan Salkilld in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Haqparast-Salkilld prediction and pick.

Nasrat Haqparast (18-5) enters UFC 321 on a five-fight win streak that includes decision victories over Esteban Ribovics and Jared Gordon. Now riding serious momentum, Haqparast looks to extend his best run yet as he comes into his fight this weekend against Quillan Salkilld.​

Quillan Salkilld (9-1) enters UFC 321 riding a dominant nine-fight win streak, including two straight UFC victories. Brimming with confidence and momentum, Salkilld aims to claim his biggest scalp yet as he comes into his fight this weekend against Nasrat Haqparast.​

Here are the UFC 321 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 321 odds: Nasrat Haqparast-Quillan Salkilld odds

Nasrat Haqparast: -118

Quillan Salkilld: -102

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Nasrat Haqparast will win

Last Fight: (W) Esteban Ribovics – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (10 KO/TKO)

Nasrat Haqparast’s experience and striking discipline make him the favorite to overcome Quillan Salkilld at UFC 321. Riding a five-fight win streak, Haqparast’s sharp southpaw boxing, outstanding takedown defense, and fight IQ give him every tool to neutralize the younger Australian’s aggression.​

Salkilld thrives in chaos, but that pace plays directly into Haqparast’s counterpunching style. Over 18 UFC bouts, the German-Afghan lightweight has perfected the art of dictating distance—slipping, rolling, and firing crisp combinations that frustrate wilder opponents. His defensive guard and tight shoulder rolls limit damage while keeping him in striking position.​​

While Salkilld averages over five strikes landed per minute, much of that output comes from brawling exchanges. Haqparast’s accuracy and precision punching—especially his left cross and hard low kicks—should slow Salkilld’s entries and nullify his volume edge as rounds progress.​

Having faced elite names like Dan Hooker and Bobby Green, Haqparast’s composure under fire separates him from untested prospects. Expect him to weather early pressure, gradually control tempo, and punish defensive lapses late. With superior footwork, technique, and cardio, Haqparast looks likely to claim a well-earned unanimous decision victory and solidify his top-15 credentials this Saturday at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.​​

Why Quillan Salkilld will win

Last Fight: (W) Yanal Ashmouz – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Quillan Salkilld’s undefeated UFC run and dynamic approach make him a live underdog to upset Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 321. The Australian prospect pushes an aggressive pace, blending crisp boxing fundamentals with well-timed takedowns to keep opponents guessing from the opening bell.​

Haqparast’s success relies heavily on rhythm and range, both of which Salkilld can disrupt. His feint-heavy movement and lateral footwork allow him to close distance safely, forcing exchanges in the pocket where his speed and combinations can outshine Haqparast’s more measured counter-striking approach.​

Salkilld’s wrestling, showcased in his win over Yanal Ashmouz, adds another layer of unpredictability. By mixing in clinch pressure and level changes, he can drain Haqparast’s output and rob him of space—nullifying the German-Afghan’s best offensive weapon: his left cross.​

Though Haqparast holds far more UFC experience, Salkilld’s energy, composure, and adaptability provide an edge in high-tempo exchanges. If he maintains his forward momentum and varies targets between head and body, he can overwhelm Haqparast over time. Expect Salkilld to dictate pace through pressure and versatility, securing a hard-fought decision win and solidifying himself as one of the most exciting new faces in the lightweight division this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.​

Final Nasrat Haqparast-Quillan Salkilld prediction & pick

Nasrat Haqparast enters UFC 321 as the more seasoned and technically refined fighter, making him the logical pick over Quillan Salkilld. The German-Afghan lightweight brings a five-fight win streak built on elite boxing mechanics, consistent output, and exceptional defensive awareness.​​

Haqparast’s experience across 18 UFC bouts provides him composure under pressure—a stark contrast to Salkilld’s aggressive but occasionally reckless pace. Haqparast’s southpaw jab and precision left hand are likely to exploit the defensive holes Salkilld left exposed in his win over Yanal Ashmouz. Each round, he can accumulate damage while denying takedowns through strong balance and base.​

Salkilld thrives early but has shown cardio fades in later stretches, making Haqparast’s steady rhythm a key edge. The Afghan lightweight’s efficiency, landing clean shots while minimizing exchanges, allows him to control distance and tempo, forcing Salkilld into reactive moments.​​

Expect Haqparast to weather an early storm, settle into his measured striking cadence, and pick Salkilld apart with accuracy. By the second round, his superior timing and conditioning should dictate the fight’s flow. Over three rounds, Haqparast’s composure and experience should prevail, earning him a convincing unanimous decision and pushing him closer to the lightweight division’s top-15 conversation.​

Final Nasrat Haqparast-Quillan Salkilld Prediction & Pick: Nasrat Haqparast (-118), Over 2.5 Rounds (-215)