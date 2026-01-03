The New England Patriots will finally be back to near-full health when they take on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 18 regular season finale. The team will get star linemen Milton Williams and Will Campbell back just in time for its upcoming playoff run.

Williams and Campbell have both been on injured reserve for at least the last four games. Both have been activated and are designated to return in Week 18, the Patriots announced on Saturday.

Williams has been out for the team's previous five games, last playing in Week 11 against the New York Jets. He sustained a high-ankle sprain in that game, which threatened the rest of his season.

The 26-year-old defensive tackle enters the regular season finale with 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one batted pass. He returns in time to preserve the Patriots' defensive line depth after they ruled Khyris Tonga out for Week 18.

Campbell has been out since Week 12, when he left the Patriots' game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury. Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is one of the highest-rated offensive tackles in the league on Pro Football Focus, particularly in pass protection.

The Patriots will still be without starters Tonga, Mack Hollins, Jared Wilson, Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III. However, returning Campbell and Williams is a big step toward full health that New England will need in the postseason.

The Patriots are still in play to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 18. They need to beat the Dolphins to have a shot at the first-round bye and hope the Denver Broncos lose to a Los Angeles Chargers team resting several starters.