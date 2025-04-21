ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles kick off their series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Orioles come into the game at 9-12 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL East. The Orioles just lost two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds. In their final game with the Reds, the Reds had an offensive explosion. It was 1-1 after two innings, but the Reds would go on to score 23 more runs in the game. The Reds won the game over the Orioles 24-2.

Meanwhile, the Nationals at 9-13 on the year, which places them in fourth in the NL East. The Nationals' first game with the Rockies was postponed on Friday, which led to the Rockies and Nationals playing a doubleheader on Sunday. The Nationals took the first game on Saturday and then would win the first game of the double header on Sunday. The Rockies would win game three 3-1.

Orioles-Nationals Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Mitchell Parker

Dean Kremer (2-2) with a 6.41 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP

Last Start: Kremer went 5.1 innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would strike out two batters and give up just one run in a win over the Guardians.

Away Splits: Kremer is 1-2 on the road with an 8.16 ERA and a .333 opponent batting average.

Mitchell Parker (2-1) with a 1.85 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Last Start: Parker went six innings, giving up four hits, one walk, and one home run. He would strike out six batters and give up just one run. Still, Parker took the loss to the Pirates as the Nationals fell 6-1.

Home Splits: Parker is 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA and a .205 opponent batting average in two starts at home this year.

Here are the Orioles-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Nationals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -124

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: MASN2/MASN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cedric Mullins has led the way for the Orioles. He is hitting .284 this year with a .429 OBP. He has five doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Meanwhile, Heston Kjerstad has been solid this year. He is hitting .261 this year with a .300 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Further, Adley Rutschman has been productive this year. He is hitting just .208 with a .299 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, seven RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle has been solid. He is hitting .242 with four doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Gunnar Henderson is hitting .228 this year with a .267 OPB. He has four doubles, a triple, two home runs, three RBIs, two stolen bases, and nine runs scored.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathaniel Lowe has led the way for the Nationals this year. He is hitting .295 this year with a .375 OBP. Lowe has five doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, James Wood has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .232 with a .337 OBP. Wood has three doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Keibert Ruiz has also been solid this year. He is hitting .306 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Luis Garcia Jr. is not hitting well, but has been productive. He is hitting .209 with a .270 OBP. Garcia has three doubles, a home run, five RBIS, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Dylan Crews is hitting just .186 with a .219 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, four RBIS, and 12 runs scored this year.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick

While Dean Kremer is 2-2 on the year, he has not been great. Kremer has finished five innings of work just twice and has been poor on the road. In his three road starts, Kremer has pitched just 14.1 innings, giving up 21 hits and 14 runs. Current members of the Nationals have not hit great against Kremer, but have had production. They are hitting just .214 but with three doubles and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Parker has been great this year. He has pitched six or more innings in every start and given up more than one run just once. The current members of the Orioles have just two hits in 17 at-bats against Parker, both of them coming from Gunnar Henderson, and one being a home run. The two offensive units have been similar in production this year, so take the team with the better pitcher in this one.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (+106)