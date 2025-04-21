The Baltimore Orioles endured one of their ugliest defeats in recent memory Sunday afternoon, falling 24-2 to the Cincinnati Reds in a game manager Brandon Hyde didn’t mince words about afterward.

“That’s embarrassing,” Hyde said. “When we’re getting four-inning starts, it’s gonna take its toll. That’s not how you win Major League Baseball games.”

Hyde’s frustration was aimed squarely at his starting rotation, and specifically veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, who lasted just 2.1 innings and gave up seven earned runs. It was a disaster from the jump, and things only spiraled from there. Baltimore’s bullpen was already overworked, and Morton’s early exit only deepened the crisis.

The 41-year-old Morton, who joined Baltimore after leaving Atlanta in free agency, continues to struggle with his command and consistency. Despite speculation that his arm angle might be off, the Orioles simply can’t afford to keep trotting him out if this continues — especially not with the current state of their staff.

Brandon Hyde sounds off on Orioles embarrassing loss

With Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and Zach Eflin all sidelined, Baltimore has asked far too much from Morton. Once a solid mid-rotation arm in Atlanta, he’s now expected to anchor a depleted rotation in Baltimore — a role that’s proving too much at this stage in his career.

On Sunday, the Reds made the Orioles pay for every mistake. Elly De La Cruz homered in the third to spark a seven-run inning that chased Morton from the game. The Orioles’ bullpen didn’t fare much better. Cody Poteet gave up seven runs (five earned), Jorge Mateo served up a grand slam while pitching in the eighth, and even catcher Gary Sánchez was called on to pitch the ninth — and allowed four more runs.

Offensively, Baltimore never found a rhythm. Reds relievers allowed just two runs, including a solo homer from Adley Rutschman late in the game. Meanwhile, Reds catcher Austin Wynns — a former Oriole — had a career day, going 6-for-6 with six RBIs and a homer.

“There’s no excuse for that performance,” Hyde said. “We needed length from our starter, and it didn’t happen.”

The Orioles’ issues go beyond just one game. This blowout exposed their lack of depth on the mound — an issue that traces back to the offseason. Baltimore made a four-year, $180 million offer to Corbin Burnes but lost him to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who offered six years. GM Mike Elias failed to land another ace, leaving the rotation vulnerable from the start.

Hyde, clearly frustrated, hinted that the team’s front office shares some blame.

“We’ve got to give these bullpen guys a break,” he said. “Come on, Charlie Morton, need you. That’s the bottom line.”

Baltimore now faces a long road ahead. The Orioles are still very much in the playoff hunt, but unless the front office addresses their pitching depth — or Morton finds a second wind — days like Sunday may become all too familiar.