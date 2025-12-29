Entering Week 18, the Green Bay Packers have nothing to gain in the standings but plenty to weigh internally. Head coach Matt LaFleur offered a measured update on quarterback Malik Willis following Green Bay’s Week 17 loss.

LaFleur said he “would think” Willis will be available for the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. That's despite a right shoulder injury that forced the backup out in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. The coach added that the injury was not severe and that Willis could have returned if the game had been competitive.

The broader question, however, isn’t Willis’ health. It’s who actually plays. With Green Bay locked into the NFC’s No. 7 seed, LaFleur acknowledged “a lot of variables” will factor into Week 18 decisions. Those include workload management and evaluation. That uncertainty extends to starter Jordan Love. He missed Week 17 while in concussion protocol.

Saturday night’s 41-24 loss was brutal, even by late-season standards. The Ravens gashed Green Bay on the ground. They were led by Derrick Henry’s historic 216-yard, four-touchdown performance.

That said, Willis was a rare bright spot. Filling in for Love, he accounted for 348 total yards and three touchdowns before aggravating his shoulder. His night underscored both his athletic upside and the risk inherent in extended exposure.

For the season, Willis has been steady when called upon. He has posted efficient passing numbers without turnovers and added value as a runner. With free agency looming, his Week 17 showing only amplified leaguewide interest.

Whether Willis starts or merely suits up Sunday, LaFleur’s tone suggested caution over urgency. The Packers’ playoff path is set. The final tune-up is about health and choosing wisely.