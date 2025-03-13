ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been struggling recently and need a win to get back on track, especially the Pacers because the 76ers are in the middle of a lost season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick.

The Pacers are 36-28 and broke a recent three-game losing streak. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league and the skill to score against any team. They have the talent to beat a 76ers team in the middle of a lost season due to injuries, and can get a big bounce-back win.

The 76ers have been highly inconsistent this season and are headed toward a lost season. They have a 22-43 record and have lost five of their last six games. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are the lethal big three who look great together, but staying healthy has been a struggle, highlighted by the fact Embiid is out for the year. George is out and Maxey is questionable for this game, but they need this win to get back on track.

Here are the Pacers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-76ers Odds

Indiana Pacers: -10 (-105)

Moneyline: -430

Philadelphia 76ers: +10 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has consistently been one of the best in the NBA. They are 10th in scoring, at 116.6 points per game, third in field-goal percentage, 48.9%, and eighth in three-point percentage, 36.8%.

Six different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.8 points per game. Haliburton is up next in scoring with 18.5 points per game. He is also the engine that makes the entire offense go, as the assists leader with 8.9 per game. They are among the best passing teams in the NBA, averaging 29.2 assists per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have also provided some good depth for the Pacers, helping to create an incredibly balanced offense that has been a massive strength and one of the best in the NBA. They should be able to score on the 76ers defense with talent, but struggled in their own right.

The 76ers' offense has had a rough season. They are 26th in scoring with 109.4 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage at 45.4%, and 27th in three-point shooting at 34.4% from behind the arc.

Seven players on the 76ers have averaged over double digits in scoring, showcasing that despite their struggles, they have balance. Tyrese Maxey is the team's most consistent scorer and best player overall, averaging 26.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. The offense also averages 23 assists per game as an overall unit.

Joe Embiid is out for the year and Paul George is out for this game. With Maxey back in the lineup, this offense should be able to find some offense against a bad Indiana defense, but it will be difficult.

The 76ers' defense has been solid at best and a bright spot at different points this season, but it has still struggled with consistency. They are 16th in points allowed, at 114.4 points per game, 30th in field goal defense, 48.7%, and 27th in three-point defense, 37.3% from behind the arc.

The 76ers have an excellent frontcourt when healthy, but it's a struggle without Embiid. Andre Drummond leads the team in rebounding with 7.8 per game and then Alex Reese leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Their on-ball defense has been their strength. Seven different 76ers average at least one steal, with Maxey also being the best on-ball defender, leading the team with 1.8 steals per game.

This defense has been better than the offense, but the 76ers will face a massive challenge against the Pacers and their offense. How Indiana spreads the ball around will cause all sorts of issues for the 76ers.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have struggled on defense this year, and their offense has had to do the heavy lifting. They are 20th in scoring defense, allowing 115.4 points per game, 26th in field-goal defense, at 47.6%, and 12th in three-point defense, at 35.7%.

Myles Turner and Siakam have been a solid frontcourt duo down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.2 per game, and Turner is the blocks leader with 1.9 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players average at least one steal and Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers, but the defense has struggled, and the pieces have struggled to be consistent. However, this Philly offense has been awful and without their primary playmakers Indiana might be able to find some success on this side of the court.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are the better team and should win and cover because they are more trustworthy. The Pacers should score and slow down the 76ers enough even on the road.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -10 (-105)