We're back with another betting prediction and pick for this highly-anticipated UFC 320 card, this next fight taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division. The UFC's newest import Patchy Mix will take on Poland's debuting talent Jakub Wiklacz in what should be an electric scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Mix-Wiklacz prediction and pick.

Patchy Mix (20-2) makes his second walk to the UFC octagon following a unanimous decision loss to Mario Bautista during his promotional debut. The 9-1 former Bellator Champion got a rude awakening to the UFC, but should be in a better spot to showcase his skills as the betting favorite. Mix stands 5-foot-8 with a 72-inch reach.

Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2) will make his UFC debut on Saturday in the biggest spot of his career thus far. The Polish standout earned three consecutive title defenses in the KSW promotion with a 6-1-1 overall record. Now, he's finally ready to reach the main stage as Poland's next MMA prospect. Wiklacz stands 5-foot-9 with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 320 Odds: Patchy Mix-Jakub Wiklacz Odds

Patchy Mix: -310

Jakub Wiklacz: +250

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Patchy Mix Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mario Bautista – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 13 SUB

After posting a 9-1 record and leaving Bellator a champion, Patchy Mix made his long-awaited UFC debut earlier in the summer of 2025. Facing a hungry contender in Mario Bautista, Mix looked a shell of himself and was never really able to find his rhythm throughout the fight. Of course, he was tasked with a dangerous 15-2 talent in Bautista, so he should have more room to breathe against a debuting opponent in this bout.

Disregarding the showing in his debut, Mix is typically an aggressive striker who will mix up his looks from awkward angles. He's one of the more talented grappling threats within this division and should be willing to mix things up on the ground during this fight. Mix's cardio was also in question during the waning minutes of his last bout, so keeping a consistent pace and not expending himself too much early on will be key throughout this fight.

With his UFC debut jitters out of the way, we should see a more familiar version of Mix this time around given his last fight. He should be able to confidently close the distance and he'll have the slight advantage in hand speed over Wiklacz. Mix is still in his physical prime, so the athleticism of his opponent shouldn't pose any serious issues.

Why Jakub Wiklacz Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Sebastian Przybysz – SUB (guillotine choke, R2)

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 10 SUB

Jakub Wiklacz will make his long-awaited UFC debut as one of the top rising prospects out of the Polish MMA scene. He's coming from KSW, Poland's growing MMA promotion, where he's 6-1-1 and leaving as the three-time defending champion. Wiklacz has been exposed to the UFC from a young age, training with UFC legend Joanna Jędrzejczyk during her run as the Strawweight Champion. Wiklacz once even earned a shoutout from Jędrzejczyk in a post-fight speech where she vowed Wiklacz would become champion when he made it to the UFC. For the 29-year old out of Olsztyn, Poland, that journey begins on Saturday.

Wiklacz is extremely skilled with his grappling and jiu jitsu with 10 submission victories to show for it. While he's yet to finish an opponent with his striking, Wiklacz does a fine enough job to set up his takedowns with his hands. Against a strong striker like Patchy Mix, don't be surprised if Wiklacz takes a more defensive approach to this bout.

Final Patchy Mix-Jakub Wiklacz Prediction & Pick

This should be an electric scrap as both men were former champions in their respective organizations. Fans were shocked by Patchy Mix's debut performance, but we can expect a looser version of him this second time around. Jakub Wiklacz, on the other hand, seems primed for this moment thanks to his training experience over the years, but this will still be the toughest test he's had to face as a professional fighter.

I expect both sides to engage in a ton of grappling from the opening rounds of this fight. Both men combine for 23 wins by submission and it's clear neither side is willing to give an inch. While Patchy Mix has more experience, Wiklacz has been a grappling prodigy from quite some time now.

Basing this off their most recent performances, we have to take the underdog shot with Wiklacz to win this fight. If Patchy Mix comes out flat or looks anything like he did a few months ago, the hungry Wiklacz will take advantage and seize this opportunity during his debut. Look for Wiklacz to win with a late submission, otherwise taking the judges' scorecards with his activity.

Final Patchy Mix-Jakub Wiklacz Prediction & Pick: Jakub Wiklacz (+250)