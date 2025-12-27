The Milwaukee Bucks could receive a major boost Saturday night as Giannis Antetokounmpo nears a potential return from injury while trade rumors continue to swirl around the franchise and its star forward. Milwaukee (12–19) is set to face the Chicago Bulls (15–15) at 8:00 p.m. ET as it looks to stabilize its season amid mounting external pressure.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Bucks had not yet released their official injury report. However, The Athletic’s Eric Nehm reported that Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing, pending final pregame evaluations.

“As long as he can clear the pregame tests, the Bucks expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to return from a right calf strain and play on Saturday vs. the Bulls, league and team sources confirm.”

Antetokounmpo has missed Milwaukee’s last eight games after suffering the injury during a 113–109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 3. Since his exit, the Bucks have gone 3–5, struggling to maintain consistency while navigating a challenging stretch of the schedule and ongoing speculation surrounding the organization’s long-term direction.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury update key as Bucks face Bulls

The 31-year-old remains one of the league’s most productive players when healthy. Through 17 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting an efficient 63.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three-point range in 29.1 minutes per contest. His absence has been felt on both ends of the floor as Milwaukee has attempted to adjust rotations and responsibilities.

Antetokounmpo’s potential return comes amid persistent trade chatter surrounding the Bucks, fueled by the team’s record, recent injury setbacks and league-wide scrutiny of Milwaukee’s ability to build a contender around the former MVP. While the organization has not publicly signaled any intention to pivot, the noise has followed the team throughout its current road trip.

Milwaukee is coming off a 125–104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night and will look to respond as it nears the end of a five-game trip. Saturday’s matchup in Chicago represents a key opportunity for the Bucks to regain momentum, particularly if Antetokounmpo is cleared to play.

The road trip will conclude Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets (11–20) at 7:00 p.m. ET. Whether or not Antetokounmpo returns against the Bulls, his status remains central to Milwaukee’s immediate outlook as the team attempts to steady its season amid injury concerns and ongoing trade speculation.