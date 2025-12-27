As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Chicago Bears in Sunday's clash of two top teams in the NFC, the former has been without a key player in linebacker Fred Warner, suffering from a significant ankle injury. With the talk of Warner returning to the 49ers in the playoffs, the latest reporting gives more insight into that being a possibility.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo would provide the report that Warner is “ahead of schedule” in his progress, though they mention that a return in the playoffs is “unlikely, though not impossible.” In terms of how he'll return, it could be a “cameo” in the NFC Championship game or “more likely” if San Francisco makes the Super Bowl.

“When it comes to the return of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, two things are true: The 49ers star is ahead of schedule in his return from a dislocated and fractured ankle,” Rapoport and Garafolo wrote. “An appearance this coming postseason is considered unlikely, though not impossible.”

Article Continues Below

“Sources informed of Warner's situation say there is a chance that Warner's rehab could be going well enough for him to make a cameo in the NFC Championship Game if San Francisco is a participant or more likely Super Bowl LX, should it win the conference title,” Rapoport and Garafolo continued. “And even then, it would likely be in spot duty. Any early return might put him at risk of further injury.”

Even still, his role would be in “spot duty,” meaning that if he does return, it would not be in a full capacity. However, it is great news that Warner's recovery is going better than expected, as his involvement in any capacity can be good with the 49ers looking to make a huge run in the postseason with their 11-4 record.