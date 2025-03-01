ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool looks to continue their dominant form as they visit PSG. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSG-Liverpool prediction and pick.

PSG would finish the league phase of UCL play at 4-2-2. This would place them in 15th in the league phase, and have them playing Brest in the first part of the knockout round. PSG would dominate the two legs. They won the first leg on the road, winning 3-0. They would then score seven goals in the second game, winning 10-0 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Liverpool finished 7-0-1 in the league phase of the UCL. The lone loss was in their final game after they had already clinched a spot in the round of 16.

These two teams last faced in the 2018 UCL. The first game saw Liverpool win 3-2, while PSG won the second game 2-1.

Here are the PSG-Liverpool Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSG-Liverpool Odds

PSG: +160

Liverpool: +160

Draw: +250

Over 3.5 goals: +124

Under 3.5 goals: -150

How to Watch PSG vs. Liverpool

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year, scoring in 34 of 37 fixtures overall, averaging 2.70 goals per game across all competitions. In UCL play, they have scored in eight of ten games. Further, they have scored 24 goals over the ten games, good for 2.4 goals per game in UCL play. They have also been strong at home in UCL play. PSG has scored in all five of their UCL home games, scoring 14 goals in the five games. That is good for 2.8 goals per game in that time.

PSG has been led by Ousmane Dembele. He has scored six times with an assist so far in UCL play. Further, he has 17 goals with four assists so far in Ligue 1 play this year. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has also been solid. In Ligue 1 play, he has 11 goals with six assists. So far in UCL play, Barcola has three goals and three assists. Further, Goncalo Ramos has three goals and an assist in UCL play so far.

PSG has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded just nine goals overall, in their ten games so far. Further, they have four clean sheets this year in UCL play. At home, they have allowed five goals in five home games, good for just one goal per game.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored in 40 of 43 games this year, scoring 101 goals in the process. That is good for 2.35 goals per game overall. Liverpool scored in all eight games in the league phase of the Champions League. They scored 17 goals over the eight games. That is good for 2.13 goals per game in UCL play. Further, they have scored seven goals in their four road games so far in UCL play.

It is Mohamed Salah who leads the way for Liverpool. He has 25 goals and 17 assists in Premier League play. In UCL play, he has scored three goals and four assists this year. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has three goals and one assist in UCL play, while he has eight goals and three assists in domestic league play this year. Further, Luis Diaz has three goals on an expected 2.2 goals in UCL play. Diaz has scored nine times with three assists in Premier League play this year. Finally, Alexis MacAllister has two goals in UCL play, while he has three goals and three assists in EPL play this year.

Liverpool has allowed just 37 goals over their 43 total games this year, good for just 0.86 goals per game. In UCL play they allowed just five goals, while also having five clean sheets. They have allowed four goals on the road in four games, good for just one goal per game. Still, three of them came against PSV in the final game when Liverpool played with mostly reserves.

Final PSG-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Both teams have scored well this year and in UCL play. PSG just put up seven goals against Brest, but five of them came in the second half when the aggregate was already in hand and Brest was pushing hard to get something going. Meanwhile, Liverpool has been dominant. They have just one loss, but it was with mostly reserves. They have just three losses on the road all year, going 15-5-3 across all competitions. Further, Liverpool does have the better defense in this game. They get the first leg off to a hot start and take the win here.

Final PSG-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool ML (+160)