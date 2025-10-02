ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 continues the prelims with a fight between Punahele Soriano and Nikolay Veretennikov in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Soriano-Veretennikov prediction and pick.

Punahele Soriano (11-4) rides a two-fight win streak, most recently scoring a 31-second knockout of Uros Medic after a dominant decision over Miguel Baeza where he set ground strike records. His last defeat came via rear-naked choke against Dustin Stoltzfus in late 2023 as he comes into his fight this weekend against Nikolay Veretennikov.

Nikolay Veretennikov (13-6) split his last two fights, rebounding from a second-round TKO loss to Austin Vanderford in February with a split decision win over Francisco Prado at UFC 318. The Kazakh striker looks to build momentum after regaining his form as he comes into his fight this weekend against Punahele Soriano.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 320 odds: Punahele Soriano-Nikolay Veretennikov odds

Punahele Soriano: -340

Nikolay Veretennikov: +270

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Punahele Soriano will win

Last Fight: (W) Uros Medic – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 (7 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Punahele Soriano’s knockout power and relentless forward pressure make him a tough assignment for Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC 320. Soriano’s recent form, including a lightning-fast finish over Uroš Medić, demonstrates his ability to put opponents away early if they hesitate or exchange in the pocket.

Soriano excels at mixing up his attacks, blending body shots, overhands, and level changes to keep foes guessing while forcing defensive reactions. Veretennikov’s preference for long-range striking and measured entries may be disrupted if Soriano closes distance and turns the contest into a brawl, especially in the opening stanza.

On the ground, Soriano’s athleticism and top control could provide a safety net should exchanges get wild, giving him the ability to neutralize Veretennikov’s counters or recover if hurt. The Hawaiian’s confidence in both his chin and his finishing instincts make him lethal if he smells blood, pressuring for a stoppage rather than sitting back.

If Soriano can dictate pace and force Veretennikov to trade inside the pocket rather than maintain distance, expect fireworks and a potential highlight-reel KO. His first-round threat and grit make him a smart pick to emerge victorious this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Article Continues Below

Why Nikolay Veretennikov will win

Last Fight: (W) Francisco Prado – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (9 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Nikolay Veretennikov can beat Punahele Soriano by turning this into a technical, long-range striking match where accuracy and size advantages stack round equity. With a two-inch height and reach edge plus a 55% striking accuracy, Veretennikov thrives when the pace is selective and entries are punished with straight shots and calf kicks.

Soriano’s danger spikes early, but his defense allows 3.88 significant strikes per minute, and his takedown defense sits below average, creating counters and sprawl-and-brawl opportunities for Nikolay. If Veretennikov forces resets in the center and avoids fence exchanges, he can blunt Soriano’s blitzes and deny extended grappling sequences where top control could swing optics.

Cardio and durability trends also lean toward a measured approach from Veretennikov, who averages longer fight times and can manage output across three rounds. His 62% takedown defense is good enough to stuff single shots, especially if he’s proactive with footwork and frames to keep Soriano off his hips.

The path is clear: control distance, accumulate clean jab–cross scoring, and tax Soriano’s lead leg to slow entries over time. If Veretennikov navigates the first five minutes without major damage, expect the technical striking to take over and carry him to a decision win on Saturday.

Final Punahele Soriano-Nikolay Veretennikov prediction & pick

Punahele Soriano enters UFC 320 with renewed confidence and momentum, having found his stride at welterweight after back-to-back wins, including a blazing 31-second knockout over Uros Medic. This move down in weight has leveled the physical playing field, allowing Soriano’s explosiveness and power to be fully realized against comparably sized opponents.

In this matchup, Soriano’s best path to victory lies in pressuring Nikolay Veretennikov early and often, turning the bout into a close-quarters slugfest rather than a point-fighting affair at range. His average of 5.00 significant strikes landed per minute and 56% takedown accuracy show he can mix his punches with wrestling threats, keeping Veretennikov’s rhythm disrupted and defense honest.

Veretennikov’s technical jab and reach can be a problem, but Soriano’s durability and ability to blitz through straight shots make him a constant finishing threat, especially in the first half of the fight. If Soriano can close distance and bring the fight to the pocket or the mat, his top control and ground-and-pound could overwhelm Veretennikov and sap his cardio.

Ultimately, expect Soriano to invest in aggressive combinations and dictate the pace from the opening horn, forcing exchanges that test Veretennikov’s defense and composure. If the Hawaiian lands early or mixes in takedowns, look for a second-round stoppage or a decisive points win for Soriano—reaffirming his place as a force in the welterweight division.

Final Punahele Soriano-Nikolay Veretennikov Prediction & Pick: Punahele Soriano (-340), Over 1.5 Rounds (-175)