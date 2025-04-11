ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Red Sox travel to Chicago to face the White Sox on Saturday! The Red Sox have been inconsistent this season, while the White Sox have been awful. This is the second game of this series that starts on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-White Sox prediction and pick.

Red Sox-White Sox Projected Starters

Richard Fitts vs. Martin Perez

Richard Fitts (0-2) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 4.50 ERA

Martin Perez (1-0) with a 0.73 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts through 6.1 innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-White Sox Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -154

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. White Sox

Time: 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

TV: NESN/CHSN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 7-7 this season to start the year and have gone 2-3 in their last five games. Statistically, the Red Sox were great on offense last season but have started slow this season. The pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held down the fort for a solid offense for the Red Sox. Then, Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, and the new addition, Walker Buehler, make up a formidable pitching lineup. Their pitching and offense should be much better this season. The Red Sox have a lot of expectations this season but need to find consistency.

The Red Sox are starting Fitts on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. He's allowed six runs on 12 hits with four walks and eight strikeouts through 12 innings across two starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of two. He has struggled, and the Red Sox's performances in those two games have reflected that, going 0-2. He gets a favorable matchup against a White Sox offense that has been awful this season.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year. They were sixth in team batting average at .252, and this season are eighth in team batting average, with .257. Abreu and Bregman lead the team in most of the notable batting categories. Abreu leads in batting average at .350, in home runs with three, and in OBP at .480. Then, Bregman leads in RBI with 12 and in total hits with 17. The pieces on this Red Sox offense are great, but the White Sox are starting Perez on the mound, and that will be a challenging game against their best pitcher on the roster on the road.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox were the worst team in the MLB last season and in history. They have also lost eight straight coming into this game, with a 2-10 record. They were the worst team behind the plate last season, and this season, they have improved but have been nothing special. The White Sox struggled on the mound last season but have been around the middle of the MLB this season. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, and Miguel Vargas have been solid on this offense. Martin Perez and Shane Smith have been the biggest standouts for the team on the mound so far in 2025. The White Sox desperately need help to get back on track, and they might be able to do it in this game.

The White Sox are starting Perez on the mound in this matchup. He has a 1-0 record, a 0.73 ERA, and a 0.73 WHIP. He has allowed one run on four hits with five walks and 13 strikeouts through 12.1 total innings across two starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.6 through those two games. The White Sox went 1-1 in his starts. Perez is easily the best pitcher on the roster, and he can completely shut down the Red Sox on offense.

The White Sox's offense was awful last year. They were dead last in batting average with .221; this season, they are third to last with a .202 average. Benintendi and Vargas have been the best players on this struggling offense. Benintendi leads in home runs with two, in RBI with six, and in total hits with nine. Then, Vargas leads in batting average with .163 and OBP at .265. This offense has been a struggle, but maybe they can find a spark against Fitts because he has had an inconsistent start to the season.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox have the better offense, but Perez is the best pitcher between both games. Thanks to Perez, Chicago covers, and he might win outright if he gets hot.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox +1.5 (-134)