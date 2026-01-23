ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once more for continued coverage of NBA Rivals Week as we present a betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference matchup. The Houston Rockets (26-16) will look to change recent fortunes against the Detroit Pistons (32-10), DET leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Rockets-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference following their most recent 128-122 OT loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, continuing their road woes with five-straight losses in opposing arenas. They'll hope to get one back over Detroit as the underdogs.

The Detroit Pistons continue to lead the Eastern Conference standings after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 112-104 for their fourth-straight win. They've won seven of their last eight and continue to pace for one of their best seasons in recent memory, also looking for a 2-0 lead over a formidable Houston team.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Rockets vs. Pistons Odds

Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-102)

Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-118)

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

Rockets vs. Pistons Key Injuries

Houston: Aaron Holiday (illness – Questionable) / Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Tari Eason (ankle – OUT) / Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Detroit: Duncan Robinson (back – Probable) / Ronald Holland II (illness – Probable) / Cade Cunningham (hip – Questionable) / Caris LeVert (illness – Doubtful)

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 18-4 at home this season. The Rockets are 11-13 on the road.

The Pistons are 25-9 as betting favorites. The Rockets are 1-2 as underdogs.

The Pistons are 23-19 ATS overall, 12-10 ATS at home. The Rockets are 20-22 ATS overall, 12-12 ATS on the road.

The Rockets have won six of the last 10 meetings against the Pistons. The Pistons are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Rockets are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games.

The Pistons are 7-1 outright in their last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Houston's last 12 games.

The totals has gone UNDER in Detroit's last nine-straight games.

Keys to Rockets vs. Pistons Matchup

These two teams met way back at the start of the Regular Season for their second overall appearance, Detroit taking the 115-111 win on the road. It was a gritty performance from both teams, but ultimately Cade Cunningham's last push in the fourth quarter and clutch free-throws in the waning second sealed the game. This was all despite the Rockets leading for the majority of the game behind 37 points on 50% shooting from Kevin Durant.

The Rockets have certainly been sliding on the road heading into this one and things certainly won't get easier against a strong defensive team like Detroit. The Pistons rank second in the NBA in overall defensive efficiency behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, so this isn't the team you want to find your rhythm against on the road. Pistons' big men Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have seriously grown as interior defenders this season, continuing to be physical while limited their fouls on opponents. They should offer a great matchup against the Rockets' bigs, especially if Steven Adams is out in this one.

Ultimately, for the Rockets to climb out of their slump, they'll need Kevin Durant to lead the charge in terms of scoring the ball. He's posted totals of 36 and 39 in his last four games and given the efficient nature of the shots he makes, he's the spark plug the Rockets need to go on a scoring run. They're sixth-overall in offensive rating, so they should be able to keep up with the Pistons on the offensive side.

With Cade Cunningham nursing a nagging hip injury, we're expecting him to make the start in an important games for the Pistons. He went out their last time against the Celtics and clearly wasn't looking for his shot with only 16 points on four made baskets. However, he posted 14 assists and led his short-handed team to a win, so expect continued excellence out of the leading ‘Clutch Player of the Year' candidate.

Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

This should be another exciting showing between two of the best teams in their respective conferences. The Pistons have been red-hot on both sides of the ball with seven wins in their last eight games. Still, Cade Cunningham isn't 100% healthy and facing a desperate Rockets team, they'll need every bit of his involvement in either scoring or facilitating the ball.

The Rockets are certainly in need of a win and match up well against this Pistons team, but if Steven Adams is unable to play, the defensive front court of Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart may have an advantage in shutting down Alperen Sengun.

Ultimately, I think the Pistons should come away with a win at home in what should be a close game for both sides. We'll ride the total over as well considering the slight chance for overtime in this one.

Final Rockets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -3.5 (-118); OVER 217.5 (-110)