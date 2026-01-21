ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This game has all the ingredients of a classic. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have already produced two thrillers this season. With a Super Bowl berth now on the line, there’s little reason to expect anything different in their third meeting. The Rams arrive in Seattle short on rest but overflowing with confidence. That's after an overtime victory against the Bears. Meanwhile, the Seahawks benefit from an extra day to recover and the unmistakable advantage of a raucous Lumen Field crowd.

Seattle’s plan will be clear here. Mike Macdonald’s defense must set the tone. Seattle must also lean heavily on Kenneth Walker III to keep Sam Darnold out of high-stress situations. If the Seahawks can control the ground game and dictate tempo, they can force the Rams into uncomfortable spots. That said, if they fail to establish that rhythm, the balance shifts toward a Los Angeles team that has already proven it can win anywhere, under any conditions. Expect momentum swings, late tension, and a finish that lingers long after the final whistle. Because sometimes, even the loudest stadium isn’t enough to stop what feels inevitable.

Seahawks vs. Rams betting odds

Seahawks: -2.5, -115

Rams: +2.5, -105

Over: 47.5, -105

Under: 47.5, -115

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Seahawks vs. Rams key injuries for NFC Championship

Seahawks: RB George Holani (Hamstring), QB Sam Darnold (Oblique), OL Charles Cross (Foot), RB Zach Charbonnet (Knee – ACL), OL Josh Jones (Knee)

Rams: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr (Shoulder), LB Byron Young (Knee), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Shoulder), LB Shaun Dolac (Knee), OL Rob Havenstein (Ankle)

Seahawks vs. Rams betting trends

The Seahawks and Rams have played each other 33 times from 2010 onwards. They split has been relatively even, though the Rams have won 18 times in those head-to-head matchups. Los Angeles, in fact, has won four of their most recent six meetings dating back to 2023. That said, the average points per game for both teams has been very close. The Rams have averaged just +0.6 more points per game in all those matchups. Entering the NFC Championship, the Seahawks are the much hotter team, having won their last eight games. Their last loss? Yep, against these same Rams back in Week 11. Speaking of those Rams, they enter the Pacific Northwest with a three-game win streak. That said, Los Angeles won their last two games against Chicago and Carolina by an average of only 3.0 points. Meanwhile, the Seahawks appear supremely confident after a lopsided 41-6 Divisional Round win over the Niners.

Several betting trends do indicate that Seahawks have an edge in this matchup:

The Seahawks have won each of their last eight games.

The Seahawks have scored last in each of their last eight games against NFC opponents.

The Rams have been the first to 15 points in each of their last six road games against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against NFC opponents.

2025 records:

Seattle, 15-3 straight up, 13-5 ATS; Los Angeles, 14-5 straight up, 12-7 ATS

Over/Under

Seattle 10-8; Los Angeles, 11-8

Article Continues Below

Keys to Seahawks vs. Rams matchup

Seattle Seahawks

Contain Puka Nacua:

Seattle surrendered a season-high 225 receiving yards to Nacua in one of their meetings this season. Expect Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon to see plenty of him, with safety help baked in. Limiting explosive plays is priority No. 1.

Establish the ground game:

With Charbonnet sidelined, Walker must carry the load. If Seattle controls the trenches and stays ahead of the chains, Darnold can thrive off play-action and avoid obvious passing downs.

Lumen Field advantage:

The '12s' matter most in moments like these. Crowd noise must disrupt Matthew Stafford’s pre-snap communication and force penalties or rushed decisions against the league’s most efficient offense.

Los Angeles Rams

Stafford vs. the ‘Dark Side' defense:

Seattle ranks No. 1 in quarterback rating allowed. Stafford must be precise, decisive, and fearless in tight windows to keep the Rams’ offense on schedule.

Win the turnover battle:

Seattle turned the ball over seven times across the two regular-season meetings with the Rams. Replicating that defensive disruption, especially with pressure up the middle—could flip the game.

Red zone efficiency:

Against a stingy Seattle defense, field goals won’t be enough. The Rams must finish drives with touchdowns to survive in a hostile environment.

Seahawks vs. Rams prediction and pick

On paper, Seattle’s home dominance and defensive form suggest an edge. However, the Rams’ offensive ceiling and postseason composure keep this razor-thin. Expect a tense, physical game that feels nothing like their earlier shootouts and everything like a championship grinder.

Final score prediction: Rams 24, Seahawks 21

Spread: Rams +2.5

Over/Under: Under 47.5