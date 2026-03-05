ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Donte Johnson and Cody Brundage in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Johnson-Brundage prediction and pick.

Donte Johnson (7-0) has steamrolled through opponents with six early knockouts and a slick second-round submission in his UFC debut, maintaining his perfect record and finish streak. After blasting through the Contender Series and topping Sedriques Dumas, he’s riding momentum and confidence as he comes into his fight this weekend against Cody Brundage.

Cody Brundage (11-8-1 MMA) has hit a rough patch, dropping a second-round TKO to Cam Rowston and a split decision to Eric McConico after a majority draw with Mansur Abdul-Malik. Once scoring a first-round KO over Julian Marquez, he now seeks to rebound and shake inconsistency as he comes into his fight this weekend against Donte Johnson.

UFC 326 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 326 Odds: Donte Johnson-Cody Brundage Odds

Donte Johnson: -600

Cody Brundage: +440

Over 1.5 rounds: +150

Under 1.5 rounds: -195



Why Donte Johnson Will Win

At UFC 326 this Saturday, Johnson has the stylistic edge over Brundage in what should be a high pressure middleweight clash. His ability to dictate range early will be a key factor in how this fight unfolds. Johnson works behind a disciplined jab and uses feints to draw reactions. That layered striking approach should help him disrupt Brundage’s rhythm before he can plant his feet.

Brundage is dangerous in bursts, especially when he can explode into takedowns or overhand shots. The issue is that Johnson reads those entries well and counters with tight combinations down the middle. In scrambles, Johnson stays composed and prioritizes position before damage. That patience often forces opponents to rush, creating openings for reversals or ground and pound.

Article Continues Below

Another factor is pace control. Johnson does not need chaos to win, and he is comfortable slowing things down and picking spots. Over three rounds, that measured approach should pay dividends. If he keeps Brundage on the end of his strikes and defends the initial wrestling

Why Cody Brundage Will Win

At UFC 326 this Saturday, Brundage has a clear path to victory if he leans into his strengths early. His physicality and forward pressure can immediately put Johnson on the defensive. Brundage is at his best when he forces opponents to fight off their back foot. If he closes distance behind heavy feints and level changes, he can take away Johnson’s preferred range.

The wrestling advantage is a major factor in this matchup. Brundage does not need prolonged control, he just needs to ground Johnson long enough to sap his explosiveness and confidence. Once on top, Brundage throws with real authority. His ground and pound forces reactions, and that can open up positional advances or even a stoppage if Johnson cannot create space.

There is also the mental element of disrupting a finisher. By initiating clinches and forcing messy exchanges, Brundage can drag Johnson into uncomfortable territory where timing becomes harder to find. If Brundage stays disciplined and avoids extended striking battles at distance, he can dictate the tempo. Over three rounds, his pressure, wrestling, and physical strength should be enough to edge Johnson and control the narrative of the fight.

Final Donte Johnson-Cody Brundage Prediction & Pick

This matchup feels like a classic striker versus pressure wrestler dynamic, and the early minutes will set the tone. Both men have clear paths to victory, but one has the more reliable tools over three rounds. Johnson’s composure under fire stands out when projecting how this fight plays out. He does not rush exchanges, and that patience should allow him to read Brundage’s level changes and explosive entries.

If Brundage cannot consistently secure takedowns, he will be forced into extended striking exchanges. That is where Johnson’s cleaner technique and tighter combinations become a serious advantage. Defensively, Johnson has shown the ability to scramble back to his feet without panicking. Even if he is taken down, he does a good job of minimizing damage and forcing resets.

Cardio is another factor that leans toward Johnson as the fight progresses. His pacing allows him to stay sharp late, while Brundage’s bursts tend to slow when opponents survive the initial storm. Over fifteen minutes, those small edges should compound. The prediction is Johnson by late stoppage or clear decision, using distance control and timely counters to secure the biggest win of his career.

Final Donte Johnson-Cody Brundage Prediction & Pick: Donte Johnson (-600), Over 1.5 Rounds (+150)