UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Cody Garbrandt and Long Xiao in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Garbrandt-Xiao prediction and pick.

Cody Garbrandt (14-7) has struggled for consistency, dropping a a decision to Raoni Barcelos and getting submitted by Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 snapping a two-fight win streak back in 2023. The former champion has alternated wins and losses in recent years, seeking stability as he comes into his fight against Long Xiao.

Long Xiao (27-8) enters UFC 326 off his second loss in his UFC career against Su Young You after a dominant performance against Quang Le, the fight before that. He will look to regain momentum and elevate his profile as he enters his fight this weekend against Cody Garbrandt.

UFC 326 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 326 Odds: Cody Garbrandt-Long Xiao Odds

Cody Garbrandt: +124

Long Xiao: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140



Why Cody Garbrandt Will Win

Cody Garbrandt is primed to showcase his elite boxing pedigree against Long Xiao this Saturday at UFC 326. While Xiao is a willing striker who likes to push the pace, he often leaves his chin exposed during chaotic exchanges. That defensive liability plays perfectly into the hands of a power puncher like Garbrandt. Cody possesses some of the fastest hands in the division, allowing him to counter aggressively when opponents overextend.

Xiao relies on volume, but he has never faced the sheer explosiveness that Garbrandt brings to the octagon. If Xiao tries to force a brawl, Garbrandt will easily find the angle for his signature right hook. Furthermore, the former champion uses crisp footwork to avoid getting cornered against the fence. By maintaining the center of the cage, Garbrandt can force Xiao to enter the striking zone on unfavorable terms.

Once Xiao realizes he cannot match the hand speed, he might attempt a desperation takedown. However, Garbrandt boasts phenomenal defensive wrestling and will stuff those attempts to keep the fight standing. Ultimately, the massive gap in high level experience will be the deciding factor in Las Vegas. Expect Garbrandt to slip a looping strike from Xiao and secure a definitive victory.

Why Long Xiao Will Win

Long Xiao has the perfect stylistic toolkit to dismantle Cody Garbrandt this Saturday at UFC 326. Xiao possesses relentless forward pressure that will immediately test the defensive awareness of his opponent. Garbrandt has historically struggled when fighters force him into chaotic exchanges and refuse to give him breathing room. Xiao thrives in exactly those grueling situations where he can drown his foes with sheer volume.

The key factor in this matchup will be the undeniable questions surrounding the durability of Garbrandt. Once the fight enters the later rounds, Xiao will consistently test that chin with heavy combinations. Furthermore, Xiao utilizes a diverse array of leg kicks that will effectively compromise the explosive boxing base of Garbrandt. Stripping away that footwork will leave him planted and highly vulnerable to strikes against the fence.

If the striking exchanges become too dangerous, Xiao also has the grappling fundamentals to mix in level changes. He can easily drain the energy of his opponent by clinching and forcing grueling grappling sequences. Ultimately, youth and momentum are firmly on the side of the rising contender, paving the way for a brutal finish that will shock the MMA world.

Final Cody Garbrandt-Long Xiao Prediction & Pick

The upcoming bantamweight clash between Cody Garbrandt and Long Xiao presents a fascinating stylistic puzzle. Garbrandt still possesses some of the most explosive and technically sound boxing in the division. However, his durability has consistently been a liability when opponents force him into prolonged brawls. Xiao is exactly the type of aggressive striker who will happily walk through the fire to land combinations.

The rising prospect utilizes relentless forward pressure and throws with massive volume to overwhelm his targets. To find success, Garbrandt must rely on elite footwork to circle away and avoid getting cornered. If the former champion stays disciplined and sticks to sharp counterpunching, he can end the night early. Conversely, Xiao needs to make this fight as grueling as possible to drain the veteran.

By mixing in leg kicks, Xiao can limit the lateral movement that makes Garbrandt so dangerous. Once those legs are compromised, planting his feet to throw heat becomes much riskier. Ultimately, the prediction is that Xiao will survive the early storm and find the chin by the second round to secure a violent stoppage.

Final Cody Garbrandt-Long Xiao Prediction & Pick: Long Xiao (-148), Under 2.5 Rounds (+140)