ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back on the road arriving in Vancouver, BC, Canada for the second time in two years at the Rogers Arena. The Prelims continue with this next bout at Women's Strawweight (115) featuring fellow Brazilians Stephanie Luciano and Ravena Oliveira taking center-stage. Check our UFC odds series for the Luciano-Oliveira prediction and pick.

Stephanie Luciano (6-2-1) makes her third walk to the UFC octagon with a 1-1 record thus far. Her Dana White's Contender Series fight notably ended in a ‘draw' with both fighters earning a contract, so Luciano is looking to finally find her footing within the promotion. She stands 5-foot-6 with a 66.5-inch reach.

Ravena Oliveira (7-2-1) makes her second UFC appearance following an unsuccessful debut against Tainara Lisboa. A former title holder in two smaller organizations prior to her UFC arrival, Oliveira comes into this matchup a live underdog looking to steal hype away from her opponent. Oliveira stands 5-foot-5 with a 65-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver Odds: Stephanie Luciano-Ravena Oliveira Odds

Stephanie Luciano: -298

Ravena Oliveira: +240

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Stephanie Luciano Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Sam Hughes – S DEC

Last 5: 3-1-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO

Stephanie Luciano is looking to bounce back from her previous loss to Sam Hughes where she was dominated in the grappling department in allowing four takedowns. She was also unexpectedly out-paced in the striking category, but managed to have the bigger moments throughout the fight. The loss is nothing to scoff at considering she's still just 25 years old, so expect Luciano to look much improved during this upcoming bout.

Luciana typically sports a solid takedown defense at 80% and she's not one to grapple considering her extensive Muay Thai background. She's also averaging 5.36 significant strikes landed per minute, so don't be surprised if she's able to overwhelm Oliveira with her activity and distance management.

It's worth noting that Ravena Oliveira looked stagnant during her debut, so we could see a more aggressive version of her this time around. Nevertheless, Luciano should look to remain activity and willing to engage in the striking. The kicking game will be a massive threat for her as she'll look to score points and land damage.

Article Continues Below

Why Ravena Oliveira Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Tainara Lisboa– U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Ravena Oliveira couldn't get much going during her UFC debut against Tainara Lisboa, falling behind in the striking numbers and getting out-wrestled on the mat. She's certainly not a bad prospect and her debut performance was not typical of her usual aggressive style. Clearly, the increase in competition was palpable, but she'll be tasked with another fellow prospect this time around. If she's learned anything from her last loss, Oliveira could be undervalued on the betting lines for this fight.

Oliveira manages to control fights with her boxing at distance and ability to slip punches. From inside, she's very quick to open her combinations with uppercuts and elbows, looking to deal as much damage as possible with each strike. If she manages to find top mount at any point of this fight, she'll be in great position to finish the job and secure the win.

In order for Ravena Oliveira to be successful here, she'll need to make the striking exchanges as ugly as possible, tying her opponent up in the clinch and along the fence. If she's able to negate Luciano's offense, she should be able to find her own moments in the grappling throughout this fight.

Final Stephanie Luciano-Ravena Oliveira Prediction & Pick

Both fighters are fresh into their UFC tenures and coming into this bout following a loss, so they should be very motivated to come away with the win here. Stephanie Luciano is the rightful favorite thanks to her advantage on the feet and ability to defend herself on the ground. Still, Ravena Oliveira is the more prolific knockout artist and could put Luciano on the ropes if she can land clean.

This fight will come down to whichever fighter can better control the distance and maintain their defense through the striking exchanges. Ultimately, Luciano is much more varied with her striking output and her use of the low leg kicks could prove to be the difference during this fight.

Without thinking about this fight too much, we'll have to roll with Stephanie Luciano to win this fight by decision as neither fighter should be at-risk for the knockout in this one. Expect a masterclass on the feet from the betting favorite here.

Final Stephanie Luciano-Ravena Oliveira Prediction & Pick: Stephanie Luciano (-298); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-298)