With rumors that the Athletics had contract extension talks with its young players to get done this winter and offseason, Christmas Day marked one for left fielder Tyler Soderstrom. As the rumors will continue around the Athletics, Soderstrom is locked with the ball club for the foreseeable future, in what turned out to be an extension that includes the highest guarantee in franchise history, according to Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom and the A's are in agreement on a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, the largest guarantee in franchise history, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The deal includes an eighth-year club option and has escalators that max it out at $131 million.”

Soderstrom is coming off his best season in the majors, hitting a .276 average to go along with 25 home runs and 93 RBIs, also being honored as a Gold Glove finalist for his work in left field. The honor is impressive since he had to learn to play this season, pointed out by teammate Brent Rooker.

“Y'all know how impressive it is to switch to a position that you’ve never played in your life mid-season and then be a gold glove finalist at that position in the SAME YEAR?” Rooker wrote on his X account.

There is no denying that the Athletics are led by a young core, with the team likely starting to lock in their best players, as Soderstrom is a huge one that the franchise can check off the list. Melissa Lockard of The Athletic said on Dec. 16 that the Athletics were having talks with their “younger players” about extensions.

The Athletics are looking to improve after finishing 76-86, which put them fourth in the AL West as Soderstrom looks to show he's worth every penny.