Jalen Brunson delivered a dominant, MVP-caliber performance as the New York Knicks erased a 17-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124 on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson finished with 34 points, four assists, two steals and one rebound while logging 39 minutes, guiding New York to its 21st win of the season. The star guard shot 10-for-25 from the field, knocked down 6 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc and converted 8 of 12 free throws as the Knicks rallied in the second half and closed out the win in the final moments.

The victory marked another statement performance for Brunson, who controlled the tempo late and repeatedly delivered in isolation and pick-and-roll sets as Cleveland struggled to contain him down the stretch.

Jordan Clarkson backs Jalen Brunson’s MVP-caliber Christmas win vs. Cavs

Article Continues Below

The Knicks pull off a comeback win to kick off NBA Christmas day 🎄 Jalen Brunson:

34 PTS

4 ASTS 10-of-25 FG

6-of-12 3PT Jordan Clarkson:

25 PTS

3 STLS 9-of-15 FG

5-of-10 3PT pic.twitter.com/jCqbBLEXoz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2025

New York also received a significant lift from the bench, led by Jordan Clarkson. The former Sixth Man of the Year scored 25 points in 29 minutes, adding three steals, two assists and one rebound while shooting 9-for-17 from the floor. Clarkson’s scoring punch helped stabilize the offense during key stretches and kept the Knicks within striking distance before the late surge.

The Knicks will now embark on a three-game road trip, beginning Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks (15-16) at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.