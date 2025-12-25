The Dallas Cowboys are going all-in on Christmas for their Week 17 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Specifically, owner Jerry Jones was committed to inspiring his team through the spirit of Santa Claus.

To help his team prepare for its Christmas Day game, Jones dressed up like Santa Claus and passed out gifts to the players at the team hotel in Washington, D.C. Jones believes his gesture meant a lot to his players, he said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of ‘The Athletic.'

“I know this [team] got so much out of it,” Jones said, via Machota. “I'll never forget it. A lot of fun.”

Christmas games are typically tough on athletes with families, particularly on the road, making Jones' Santa move extra special to many who struggled with the schedule.

Jones joined the team for the trip to the nation's capital to spend Christmas with them on the road. Although most general managers typically travel with the team, Jones tends to pick his spots, giving additional meaning to his gesture.

Whether Jones inspired the Cowboys or not, they came out firing in the first half of their Christmas Day game. Dallas and Washington took center stage in the first NFL Christmas game of the year, which the Cowboys dominated in the first half.

The Cowboys are already eliminated from the playoffs, but they still made nothing easy for their divisional rivals. Dallas used a 17-point second quarter to take a firm 24-10 lead over the Commanders, scoring on all four of their first-half offensive possessions.