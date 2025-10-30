ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 110: Steve Garcia versus David Onama continues on the main card with the main event fight between Steve Garcia and David Onama in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Garcia-Onama prediction and pick.

Steve Garcia (18-5) enters UFC Vegas 110 riding a six-fight win streak, including five knockout finishes and a decision over Calvin Kattar in July. Garcia’s pressure and finishing ability have been on display in each bout, marking him as a surging threat as he comes into his fight this weekend against David Onama.

David Onama (14-2) enters UFC Vegas 110 on a four-fight win streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision over Giga Chikadze after neutralizing the veteran’s striking and mixing takedowns. Before that, Onama outpointed Roberto Romero and finished Gabriel Santos by knockout, solidifying himself as a rising force as he comes into his fight this weekend against Steve Garcia.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 odds: Steve Garcia-David Onama odds

Steve Garcia: -135

David Onama: +114

Over 1.5 Rounds: -130

Under 1.5 Rounds: +100

Why Steve Garcia will win

Last Fight: (W) Calvin Kattar – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 14 (14 KO/TKO)

Steve Garcia’s high-pressure style and finishing ability make him a strong pick to defeat David Onama at UFC Vegas 110. Garcia has scored back-to-back knockouts and thrives in chaotic firefights, constantly pushing forward and overwhelming opponents with combinations and pace.​

Against Onama’s counter-striking, Garcia’s willingness to eat a shot to land two often pays off. His fast starts force rivals out of their comfort zones and into scrambles, where defensive lapses can be exploited. If Garcia can take advantage of Onama’s tendency to backpedal and reset under duress, he’s likely to find openings for power shots.​

Garcia also mixes his attacks well, using calf kicks and body shots to sap energy before hunting for the finish. Onama has struggled against relentless volume in past fights, and Garcia’s pace should leave little room for Onama to set up his trademark counters.​

If Garcia dictates range and pours on offense, expect a late stoppage or decisive decision. His experience against knockout artists gives him the tools to weather adversity and surge ahead, securing one more highlight win this Saturday.​

Why David Onama will win

Last Fight: (W) Giga Chikadze – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

David Onama’s explosive counters and diverse striking arsenal make him a tough assignment for Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 110. Onama enters on a four-fight win streak, blending fast hands with sneaky footwork and slick transitions to repeatedly find openings against high-pressure fighters.​

Garcia’s tendency to press forward leaves him vulnerable to Onama’s pinpoint counter-punching. If Onama can time Garcia’s aggression, he’s likely to land crisp hooks and overhands, potentially turning the tide with a momentum-shifting knockout. Against power threats like Gabriel Santos and Giga Chikadze, Onama proved his ability to withstand punishment and rally with fight-changing offense.​

Onama’s wrestling and clinch game provide insurance against Garcia’s volume, allowing him to mix levels and disrupt rhythm. By using feints and lateral movement, he can frustrate Garcia and open up his full striking toolbox for both single-shot and combination finishes.​

Expect Onama to remain composed under fire, capitalizing on windows for big counters and mixing in takedown attempts. His finishing instincts set him apart, putting him in position for another knockout or clear decision win this Saturday.​

Final Steve Garcia-David Onama prediction & pick

The UFC Vegas 110 main event between Steve Garcia and David Onama promises fireworks, with both fighters entering on impressive win streaks and possessing true knockout power. Garcia’s relentless pressure, southpaw stance, and improved defensive striking have elevated him, leading to a six-fight win streak including a dominant victory over Calvin Kattar.​

Onama is explosive and always game for a brawl, but his willingness to trade may be his undoing against Garcia’s volume and shot selection. Statistically, Garcia absorbs far fewer significant strikes per round, and his patience under fire gives him the edge in extended exchanges. Onama has power and can change the fight with a single punch, but Garcia’s resilience and ability to take over as bouts evolve have defined his recent run.​

Expect both fighters to have big moments early, but as fatigue sets in, Garcia’s balance of aggression and defense is likely to win the day. With superior output, movement, and a proven ability to outlast sluggers, Garcia is the pick to earn a late stoppage or hard-earned decision this Saturday in Las Vegas.​

Final Steve Garcia-David Onama Prediction & Pick: Steve Garcia (-135), Over 1.5 Rounds (-130)