The Thunder are one of the best teams in the NBA, but the Pistons are having a great year too, and can put up a big fight against Oklahoma City at home in Detroit. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Pistons prediction and pick.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season has carried the Thunder. With Jalen Williams out, Chet Holmgren is next in line for backup to Alexander. The Thunder are in contention for the best team in the NBA, have a 54-12 record, and have won eight of their last nine games. They have a loaded roster and are primed to extend their winning streak in Detroit to start a new winning streak.

The Pistons look like a completely different team this season. They have a 37-30 record but have gone 2-3 in their last five games. Cade Cunningham has been great, and Malik Beasley is another player who has stepped up, with Jaden Ivey still out due to injury. A win in this matchup would be significant for the Pistons to stay in playoff contention and could put them over the top as a giant contender.

Here are the Thunder-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Pistons Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Detroit Pistons: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/KSBI

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been one of the most consistent offenses in the NBA this season. They are fourth in scoring at 119.7 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 47.9%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 36.7%.

Five different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star and the engine that drives this offense. An MVP favorite, he averages 32.8 points per game and leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game this season. The Thunder are also averaging 26.7 assists per game as a team.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes everything on this offense work, but with Jalen Williams injured, Holmgren has been massive now that he is healthy and is highly versatile, at his size. They should score and find success against the Pistons on this side of the court, even in Detroit.

The Thunder's defense has been outstanding this year and might be the best in the entire NBA. They are second in scoring defense, at 107.2 points per game, first in field goal defense, at 43.6%, and first in three-point defense, at 33.5%.

The frontcourt has been tremendous and a significant strength for the Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein is the leading rebounder with 11.1 per game, but Holmgren is right behind him with 8.6 per game. Holmgren is the block leader, averaging 2.7 per game, one of the best in the entire NBA. The on-ball defense has also been great for Oklahoma City with five different defenders averaging at least one steal and Gilgeous-Alexander is the steals leader, averaging 1.8 per game.

This defense has been great, and they should shut down any offense in the NBA. The Pistons are limping into this game due to injuries, and Cade Cunningham can't do everything himself. The Pistons are improved, but the Thunder are too much on this side of the court.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense has jumped to the upper half of the NBA. They are 11th in scoring at 115 points per game, 11th from the field at 47.5%, and 13th from three-point range at 35.9%.

Six Pistons are averaging over double digits this season. Cunningham has been the best player on this offense, leading both in scoring and assists. Beasley is next up, averaging 16.3 points per game. He averages 25.9 points per game and 9.3 assists per game, and the team averages 26.2 assists per game.

With Jaden Ivey injured, Cunningham has even more pressure on offense. Beasley has played well with the added pressure and is the best shooter on the team. Tobias Harris is another player to watch entering this game against the juggernaut Thunder defense. The Pistons are playing well on offense, but this is a massive challenge.

Detroit's defense has been inconsistent this season. They are 15th in points allowed, at 113.2 points per game, ninth in field-goal percentage, at 46%, and 25th in three-point percentage defense, allowing 36.8% from behind the arc.

Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have been excellent on defense for the Pistons' frontcourt. Duren leads the team in rebounding with 10.4 per game, while Stewart is the block leader, averaging 1.2 per game. This perimeter defense has been solid overall, but Ausar Thompson is the big standout. Thompson is the best defender on the Pistons and leads the team in steals with 1.8 per game.

The Pistons have the talent to play solid defense but have been inconsistent. This is a massive challenge against Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and the rest of the Thunder's offense. They might struggle on this side of the court.

Final Thunder-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are the better all-around team, and the Pistons are limping now. Thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder will shut them down and pull out the win.

Final Thunder-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-110)