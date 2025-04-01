ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers return from their road trip as they host the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Wild comes into the game at 41-28-6 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Central Division. It also currently places them in a wild card spot in the Western Conference. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. Luke Hughes scored in the first period to make it 1-0. After a scoreless second period, Vinnie Hinostroza tied the game for the Wild. Nico Hischier would give the Devils the lead again, but Matt Boldy would tie the game again. This would lead to overtime and then a shootout, where the Devils would win the game.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 35-32-7 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and currently outside of a playoff spot. They have also lost five of their last seven, including a Ducks come-from-behind victory over the Rangers. In their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. Artemi Panarin scored twice in the first period to build the lead. In the second period, Adam Fox would make it 3-0. The Rangers would also score the first three goals of the third period, and go on to win the game 6-1.

Here are the Wild-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Rangers Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +134

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Wild vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild are led by Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi on the top line. Boldy leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 25 goals and 38 assists. Further, he has six goals and 13 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Rossi is second on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 22 goals and 33 assists. The line is rounded out by Marcus Foligno, who as 12 goals and 13 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Frederick Gaudreau leads the second line for the Wild. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 16 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Marcus Johansson. Johansson has eight goals and 19 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello has 17 goals and 28 assists this year, good for fourth on the team in points.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 29-17-5 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He is top ten in the NHL in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. Further, Gustavsson is second in the NHL with five shutouts this year.In March he was 7-4 with a 1.98 goals-agaisnt average and a .930 save percentage.

Why the Rangers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in goals and points this year, leads the top line for the Rangers. He comes into the game with 33 goals and 46 assists, good for 79 total points. He also has eight goals and 15 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Vincent Trocheck and Brennan Othmann. Trocheck is fourth on the team in points with 21 goals and 30 assists. Othmann has played in just 16 games for the Rangers this year, having two assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with nine goals and 47 assists this year. Further, Mika Zibanejad has been great from the second line. He is third on the team in points with 16 goals and 35 assists. He is joined by JT Miller, who has ten goals and 15 assists in his 42 games with the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 23-26-4 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Shesterkin has won just one of his last five starts but has three games with save percentages over .920 in those five games.

Final Wild-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, the Wild have Filip Gustavsson. While he has lost two straight, he had two shutouts in the last 13 games, along with three games giving up just one goal, and another four games giving up just two goals. That is nine of the last 13 games giving up two or fewer goals. The Rangers have been hit-and-miss scoring as of late. In the last six games, they have scored 21 goals. Still, 11 of those goals are over just two games. Take the Wild in this one.

Final Wild-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+134)