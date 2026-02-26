ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh continues on the prelims with a bout between Douglas Silva de Andrade and Javier Reyes in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Andrade-Reyes prediction and pick.

Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-6, 1 NC) rides a gritty decision loss to Miles Johns, and a prior decision win over Cody Stamann, showing he can still hang with ranked-adjacent bantamweights, as he comes into his fight this weekend against UFC debutant Javier Reyes.

Javier “Blair” Reyes (22-5) storms into his debut with back-to-back finishes, including a Contender Series first-round knockout of Justice Torres and a submission of Lance Lawrence under the LFA banner. The Colombian finisher blends wild striking with opportunistic grappling, carrying real momentum and confidence as he comes into his fight this weekend against Javier Reyes.

UFC Mexico City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico City Odds: Douglas Silva de Andrade-Javier Reyes Odds

Douglas Silva de Andrade: +190

Javier Reyes: -230

Over 2.5 rounds: -125

Under 2.5 rounds: -105



*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Why Douglas Silva de Andrade Will Win

Andrade brings a level of proven UFC durability and experience that Reyes simply hasn’t faced yet, having gone three hard rounds with names like Cody Stamann and Miles Johns without being finished. Over fifteen minutes in Mexico City, that matters against a debutant still adjusting to UFC pace and altitude.

Stylistically, Andrade’s compact, explosive boxing and brutal low kicks are tailor-made to punish Reyes’ tall, upright stance and occasional overextensions in combination. If Reyes gets too flashy or chases finishes the way he did in LFA, Andrade’s counter hooks and overhands can quickly change the geometry of the fight.

Article Continues Below

The Brazilian veteran also has underrated grappling, with a knack for opportunistic takedowns and punishing ground-and-pound when opponents start to slow. If he mixes in clinch work and occasional level changes to tax Reyes’ cardio, Andrade is well positioned to drag the Colombian into deeper waters and edge a hard-fought decision or even force a late stoppage.

Why Javier Reyes Will Win

Reyes has the youth, volume and pace to flip this into a numbers fight that favors him over the aging Silva de Andrade. While Andrade still hits hard, his output has dipped with mileage, and Reyes can bank rounds by simply staying busier behind combinations.

The Colombian is also more diverse offensively at this point, mixing kicks, boxing flurries and opportunistic wrestling to keep opponents guessing. If he forces Andrade to reset repeatedly and work at a higher tempo, he can exploit the veteran’s tendency to look for single, fight-changing moments.

Defensively, Reyes will need to respect Andrade’s counters, but he has shown composure in wild exchanges on the regional scene and Contender Series. If he maintains discipline, circles off the fence and denies extended clinch or top-control sequences, Reyes’ superior activity and fresher legs project a decision win in front of a Mexico City crowd that should energize his aggressive style.

Final Douglas Silva de Andrade-Javier Reyes Prediction & Pick

This projects as a classic “prospect vs. veteran” clash where the fresher fighter, Javier Reyes, has the clearer paths to winning rounds. Reyes is riding serious momentum and brings a far higher offensive pace than Silva de Andrade at this stage, throwing in combinations, kicking freely and threatening with opportunistic takedowns.

If he forces a high-tempo fight at altitude, that pace should tax the 38-year-old Brazilian’s gas tank and limit his ability to sit down on big counters for three full rounds. Reyes has also shown composure in chaos on the regional scene and Contender Series, often turning wild exchanges into knockdowns or back-takes rather than getting clipped clean.

Andrade’s experience and power keep him live for early momentum swings, but his recent UFC run has leaned more on grit than sustained output. Over fifteen minutes, the likeliest scenario is Reyes surviving the early danger, steadily out-working Andrade with volume and variety, and earning a competitive but clear decision on the cards in his promotional debut.

Final Douglas Silva de Andrade-Javier Reyes Prediction & Pick: Javier Reyes (-230), Over 2.5 Rounds (-125)