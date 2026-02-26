ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Mexico City continues to roll as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Mexico's Cristian Quinonez will take on Kris Moutinho of Massachusetts in what should be an exciting scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Quinonez-Moutinho prediction and pick.

Cristian Quinonez (18-5) has gone 1-2 inside the UFC since 2022. He started his campaign strong following a DWCS contract win, but he's dropped back-to-back bouts heading into this fight as one of the bigger betting favorites of the card. Quinonez stands 5-foot-8 with a 70-inch reach.

Kris Moutinho (14-7) is still searching for his first UFC with an 0-3 record since 2021. Making a name for himself fighting Sean O'Malley at UFC 264, Moutinho will look to rebound with a better outing following a first-round knockout loss. He stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

UFC Mexico City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico City Odds: Cristian Quinonez-Kris Moutinho Odds

Cristian Quinonez: -675

Kris Moutinho: +490

Over 1.5 rounds: -135

Under 1.5 rounds: +105



Why Cristian Quinonez Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Raoni Barcelos – SUB (rear naked choke, R3)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Cristian Quinonez will be hoping to redeem himself in front of his home Mexican fans following a tough submission loss at the hands of Raoni Barcelos. It was a hard-fought bout that saw Quinonez land on some big moments, but Barcelos was ultimately too opportunistic once he got Quinonez on the ground. This time around, the motivation from the home fans should be enough to will him towards a win as the biggest betting favorite on the card.

Cristian Quiononez is most known for his devastating striking and willingness to engage in a brawl. While it hasn't gone his way over the last two bouts, it's not likely that he'll change his aggressive style as it's gotten him this far in his career. Expect disciplined boxing out of Quinonez while trying to close the distance. Once he senses his opponent is hurt, however, he won't waste any time in securing the knockout finish.

Quinonez sports an impressive takedown defense of 84% and will be in the position to dictate where this fight takes place. He'll have the slightest of height and reach advantages to work with, but expect Quinonez to do most of his damage from in close. His no-frills striking style should be the perfect style to combat Moutinho.

Why Kris Moutinho Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Malcolm Wellmaker – KO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Kris Moutinho first landed on the UFC's radar in filling in last-minute to fight Sean O'Malley at UFC 264. At the time, O'Malley was one of the brightest prospects in the sport en route to a title shot, so Kris Moutinho was never really given a chance to win the fight from the start. However, he lasted the better part of three rounds and put forth an otherworldly display of his durability, eating countless shots but failing to go down.

Kris Moutinho parlayed that fighting style into his bouts moving forward, seeing numerous successful outing in regional organizations. While he hasn't been able to notch his first UFC win, he's guaranteed to put forth every ounce of effort in giving the fans a fight to remember. Expect him to be extremely aggressive in moving forward and challenging Quinonez' durability from the opening bell.

Moutinho's greatest strength is his toughness, but he's certainly able to deal damage once he starts landing his combinations. He does a great job of moving his head off the center line and keeping his hands active, so expect a ton of movement from him when he steps in there.

Final Cristian Quinonez-Kris Moutinho Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun fight as Kris Moutinho has treated fans to some classics in the past. The home Mexican crowd will be in support of Christian Quinonez, so expect him to carry an added aura of confidence into this fight as the card's biggest betting favorite.

While Kris Moutinho should offer solid resistance to the forward movement of Cristian Quinonez, it doesn't seem likely that it'll deter him enough not to land his own shots in return. Furthermore, Quinonez is much more versatile in his attacks and fluid in stringing them together, so expect a large gap in ability if he's able to find his rhythm early.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with Cristian Quinonez to win this fight inside the distance. While Moutinho won't make it easy for him, I expect the home country crowd to give Quinonez the added boost to finish the fight early.

Final Cristian Quinonez-Kris Moutinho Prediction & Pick: Cristian Quinonez (-675); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-135)