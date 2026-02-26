ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to cover the NBA with our betting prediction and pick series as we take a look at this next cross-conference tilt. The Houston Rockets (36-21) will take on the Orlando Magic (31-26) to close their season series, Houston leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Rockets-Magic prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently third in the Western Conference, beating the Sacramento Kings 128-97 their last time out. They've gone a solid 8-4 over their last 12 games and continue to hold strong positioning atop the conference, coming into this game the short road favorites.

The Orlando Magic are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings following a 110-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. They've caught heat with six wins over their last eight games, but are looking for more lengthy streaks as they look for their third-straight win.

Rockets vs. Magic Odds

Houston Rockets: -1.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 215.5 (-105)

Under: 215.5 (-115)

Rockets vs. Magic Key Injuries

Houston: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Orlando: Jalen Suggs (back – Questionable) / Franz Wagner (ankle – OUT)

Rockets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic are 17-9 at home this season. The Houston Rockets are 16-14 on the road.

The Rockets are 32-18 as betting favorites. The Magic are 7-11 as underdogs.

The Magic have gone 25-32 ATS overall, 13-15 ATS at home. The Rockets are 25-31 ATS overall, 16-14 ATS on the road.

The Rockets are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Magic.

The Rockets are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Magic are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Houston's last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Orlando's last five home games.

Keys to Rockets vs. Magic Matchup

Houston got the best of Orlando during their first meeting, but not without being pushed to overtime at home during the 117-113 win. Kevin Durant shined with 35 points on 13/24 FG and 7/7 FT while making clutch plays in overtime. He's served as the Rockets' leading scorer in six of their last nine games, so expect him to have another productive outing against this advantageous matchup where the Magic struggle to guard him.

The Magic have been great at home this season, but they're certainly going to be feeling the absence of their second-leading scorer (21.3 PPG) Franz Wagner. Desmond Bane has had to step up in situations without Wagner this season, averaging 30.7 PPG over his last three starts. He'll be a massive part of spreading this Rockets' defense around and offering a threat for the Magic behind the arc.

Still, the Rockets have made their money from the free throw line this season thanks to the aggressive play inside from Alperen Sengun. He's been a consistent force in frustrating opposing bigs, so expect him to attack the basket early with his post moves and pump fakes. Jabari Smith Jr. had a massive 31-point outburst just two games ago against the Jazz, so expect him to be a key to their success in attacking Paolo Banchero as well.

Banchero will be the focal point of the Magic offense and they'll need him as a force rebounding the basketball as well. The key for the Magic to even this series at home will be to remain out of foul trouble and to work their scoring in the mid-range via Banchero and beyond the arc via Bane.

Rockets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

This should be another close meeting between these two teams as the first game needed an overtime period to finally be settled. Expect Kevin Durant to have a great look in this game with Franz Wagner out of the lineup. Furthermore, we have to give the advantage in the paint to the Rockets as both Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun have been playing some of their best basketball as of late.

However, the same can be said of Orlando's Desmond Bane, who's been on a complete tear scoring the ball. If both him and Banchero can lead a balanced scoring attack, they should be able to win this game at home. Amen Thompson of the Rockets will be integral in stopping Bane and making sure Houston doesn't fall behind due to the three ball.

For our final pick, we're going to roll with the Houston Rockets to pick up this win on the road in what should be a back-and-forth game throughout.

Final Rockets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -1.5 (-110); OVER 215.5 (-105)