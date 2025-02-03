Beyoncé's net worth in 2025 is $600 million. Beyoncé is one of the most popular musical artists in the World. In February 2025, Beyonce shocked the world at the 2025 Grammys winning Country Album of the Year. She released her debut country album titled Cowboy Carter earlier in 2024. Here is a look at Beyonce's net worth in 2025.

What is Beyoncé's net worth in 2025?: $600 million (estimate)

Beyoncé is one of the most decorated female artists in music history. She has a trophy case featuring 16 American Music Awards, 36 Black Entertainment Television Awards, 28 Billboard Awards, 4 Brits, 35 Grammys, 30 MTV Video Music Awards, 27 NAACP's, and 21 Soul Train Awards.

Beyonce's net worth in 2025 sits at about $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and it isn't challenging to see why.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston. She knew she wanted to be a music star from the early beginnings, as she formed an all-girls band when she was nine. The band, known as Girl's Tyme, featured Beyoncé as the lead singer and a rotating cast of other members.

Beyoncé's early career with Destiny's Child

It wasn't Girl's Tyme that helped Beyoncé rise to fame. She came on the scene in 1997 when the band Destiny's Child entered the public eye. Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams were the most well-known group members. However, it also featured LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett, and Farrah Franklin at various points.

With the final three of Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams, the group released its most famous songs. Survivor's album release in 2001 featured the songs Independent Women, Survivor, and Bootylicious.

The group disbanded shortly after to pursue solo careers but reunited two years later to release their final studio album. The Destiny Fulfilled album featured the popular songs Lose My Breath and Soldier. Two years later, the group finally split for good but reunited several times for one-off performances, with the most well-known being the 2013 Super Bowl and Coachella 2018.

Beyoncé's early solo career

Beyoncé wrote her first solo album in 2003 during the first Destiny's Child hiatus. The album topped the charts and won numerous awards under the famous Dangerously in Love name. Beyoncé would pursue her single career again in 2008 after Destiny's Child disbanded for the final time after their last studio album.

Beyoncé released a double album called I Am…Sasha Fierce. The album was a big hit and signaled the beginning of a historic run to the top of the women's music scene.

She won Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Contemporary R&B Album. The artist had no way of knowing it in 2008, but she'd eventually set records with more Grammy Awards than any other artist.

Beyoncé's recent career and other endeavors

R&B music hasn't been the only avenue Beyoncé explored in her career. She also has acting roles in several films, which led her to some Emmy and Academy Award nominations. Two of her most famous works have been Dreamgirls and Cadillac Records.

However, she also started doing some voice acting, including the forest queen in Epic and as a character in the remake of The Lion King. She also sang songs on the movie's soundtrack.

Beyoncé took a bigger step back from music after the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy in 2012 and her twins Sir and Rumi in 2017. The family isn't lacking money, as she is married to music icon Jay Z.

However, Beyoncé wanted to expand her range and try a country album in 2024. Her country album Cowboy Carter became the third-most-nominated album in Grammy history, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Album, and Album of the Year.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Beyoncé's net worth in 2025.