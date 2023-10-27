In a revealing interview with “CBS Mornings,” Shawn Jay-Z Carter shed light on the inspiration behind his daughter's name, Blue Ivy, debunking years of speculation. Contrary to rumors, the name wasn't a deliberate branding ploy or a color preference but rather an endearing term that originated during sonogram sessions, according to CBSNews.

Initially intending to name her Brooklyn, an homage to the borough that holds personal significance, the couple's journey took an unexpected turn during routine prenatal appointments.

“We was calling her Blueberry. Like, ‘Look at the little blueberry.' You know, it was like a nickname,” Carter disclosed, emphasizing the natural evolution of the name. Eventually, the affectionate moniker felt more fitting as a formal name, leading to the adoption of “Blue.”

While Carter didn't elaborate on the “Ivy” component, reports suggest its connection to the Roman numeral IV, a significant numeral for the couple. Beyoncé notably inked the number on her ring finger, symbolizing their wedding date on April 4, 2008.

Amidst the couple's renowned musical legacy, Blue Ivy has already begun carving her path in the industry, notably joining her mother onstage during the “Renaissance” world tour as a dancer. While Carter chose a more subdued role, he acknowledged the tour as one of Beyoncé's best, applauding Blue Ivy's determination to face the audience despite her initial nerves.

Reflecting on Blue Ivy's unique upbringing in the public eye, Carter expressed his admiration for her resilience, emphasizing her involuntary entry into a scrutinizing world. The heartfelt interview offered a glimpse into the intimate origins of Blue Ivy's name, capturing the genuine affection behind the celebrated Carter family's legacy.