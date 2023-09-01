Beyoncé is in the midst of her ‘Renaissance World Tour,' but she's got another project revolving around her latest album in the works.

Per Above the Line's Jeff Sneider, Beyoncé and her Parkwood Entertainment company are shopping a Renaissance visual album to studios and streamers.

Sources told Above the Line that the Renaissance visual album is “artsy” and similar to her other visual albums Lemonade and Black Is King. They added, however, that Beyoncé's Renaissance visual album is “weirder” than the other two and is not “Disney-fied” like Black is King.

“It's a visual album movie, but it's like an art film, and I've also heard it's better than Black Is King,” the source said.

The Renaissance visual album is completed, the source added. In fact, some studios and streamers got a look “four and six months ago.” Nobody bit, and the source speculated, “I'm guessing the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer” in regards to why there were no takers. The source also added that it's possible that “maybe Beyoncé didn't like how it turned out? I don't know…”

There aren't any suitors yet, but the surprise project was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen. Throughout her career, Lee Cohen has worked with the likes of Tyler the Creator, Katy Perry, A$AP Rocky, and more. Additionally, she has worked with brands including Adidas, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Valentino.

Beyoncé released Renaissance last year and is currently embarking on its support tour. It will continue dates through September before wrapping up in a month on October 1 in Kansas City.