Beyoncé has made a special request for fans and Beyhives during her Renaissance tour. She wants everyone attending to wear silver outfits in her honor.

Beyoncé took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share her birthday wish as she approaches the end of her tour. Her birthday falls on September 4th, and she wants her fans to celebrate with her by wearing dazzling silver clothes to the show between August 23rd and September 22nd.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22,”

The Queen of Pop and R&B mentioned that she intends for fans and Beyhives to create a disco ball effect. Plus, with everyone reflecting each other's happiness during the Virgo season. She expressed excitement to celebrate together in the “House of Chrome.”

Although a special request, this isn't the first dress code for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour. For those attending her concerts in 2023, dressing up has become a fun challenge. This is after Beyoncé showcases pictures of the best-dressed fans on her website.

One fan even tweeted about the surprise of Beyoncé's request, saying, “I'm so heated. When you just finished your fit and Beyoncé requests something totally different.”

Since starting her Renaissance tour in May to promote her 2022 album of the same name, Beyoncé has received reviews from both fans and critics. All the tour dates are sold out and is scheduled to conclude in Kansas City on October 1st.