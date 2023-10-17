The Big 12 conference looks a lot different this season after BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF joined the conference at the beginning of the year. There will be some major changes next year as well as powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas will be departing for the SEC, and current Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will be coming to the Big 12. These changes are going have a drastic impact on all sports going forward in the Big 12 next year, but they will specifically affect football and basketball. The changes might not be done, either, as the conference still has their eyes open for potential expansion.

One school that has come up a potential future Big 12 team is Gonzaga. The Zags obviously don't have a football team, but they are consistently a top basketball program, and they are strong in other athletics as well. While anything is possible down the road, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark says that “there's nothing imminent” in regards to Gonzaga joining the conference, according to an article from USA Today.

With 16 teams and a 20-game conference schedule in men's basketball, the Big 12 is already having a tough time with scheduling and making sure that teams are getting enough matchups with their rivals. Adding a 17th team would make that even more difficult.

We have a gotten a look at the new Big 12 in football this year, and so far so good for the conference. It's even more difficult there as the conference schedule is only nine games. The college basketball season is now a few weeks away, and the new-look Big 12 should provide a lot of excitement in that regard as well.