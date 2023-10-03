Big 12 football will see major changes in 2025, with Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC. Fans are divided about this move, but Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark seems to take a side. The Oklahoma Sooners are taking on a dominant Texas football program, but Yorkmark will not attend the matchup, per Heather Dinich.

The Big 12 commissioner is aware that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will be at the game. This is what he told Dinich: “That's his future. He should support them.”

Brett Yormark's blunt response and the fact he is not attending the Texas-Oklahoma football game signals he is not a fan of the schools' moves to the SEC. Either that or he is not fond that Greg Sankey will get to play a role in their conference endeavors.

Regardless, Yormark's absence will not affect the powerhouse matchup these two Big 12 football teams will create.

The Texas football program enters the game at 5-0. They come off a game where they broke their program's Big 12 record for most yards in a game. The Longhorns had 661 yards on the day. In addition, they held Kansas to 14 points. Expect Texas to come out hot against the Sooners.

Oklahoma football also arrives at 5-0. They had a dominant game against Iowa State, scoring 50 points and totaling 523 yards. They held the Cyclones to just 20 points. While their number-12 ranking is lower than the number-three ranked Longhorns, they are just as elite.

At the moment, Big 12 football is electric. Brett Yormark may not be happy that two of his powerhouse schools are leaving the conference, but they continue to create exciting matchups that will never die.