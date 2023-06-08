The world of college sports is growing rapidly seemingly every year. Now, the Big 12 Conference has made a seismic move that might be the first of many. The conference will hold games in Mexico throughout a number of different sports beginning in 2024, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

‘The Big 12 will play basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games in Mexico beginning in December 2024 and plans to explore creating a bowl game in Monterrey.'

The first matchup with the Big 12 in Mexico will be a pair of basketball games in both men's and women's, with Kansas and Houston facing off at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX. Women's soccer and baseball will also play games in Mexico beginning in 2024.

And, if things go well with this experiment, the Big 12 is considering adding a bowl game in Monterrey in 2026, which would be the first-ever of the sort.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is excited about the move and the potential with Mexico: “Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence. Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

The Big 12 has been thrown right into the middle of expansion talks, and the Colorado Buffaloes, with Deion Sanders running the show, have emerged as a possible addition. Now, they make this move, and they are doing whatever it takes to stay relevant in the world of college sports.