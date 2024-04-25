The return of Kawhi Leonard for Game 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks was exciting for fans, especially after they picked up a victory in Game 1 of the series. It's safe to say the team was riding high heading into this game, but they came crashing back down to earth after they suffered a 96-93 loss in Game 2. Leonard didn't have much of an impact in his return, and the rest of his teammates cooled off around him.
There were a bevy of tentative offensive possessions for LA in this loss, which was a far cry from the aggressive plan in Game 1. Their defense was not superb, but it was enough to limit the Mavericks to less than 100 points. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put together strong two-way outings to carry Dallas to victory, though, and they managed to even the series at one win apiece
So, it's back to the drawing board for head coach Tyronn Lue, and he and his coaching staff will have a ton of adjustments they will consider making. But which ones are the most important of the bunch? Let's take a look at the two biggest adjustments the Clippers need to make for Game 3 if they want to get back on track and take a 2-1 series lead over the Mavs.
Clippers need to make more threes
Shooting 18/36 from behind the arc in Game 1 was a huge boost for Los Angeles, and it was the primary reason for their convincing win. It opened up the driving lanes for their slashers, and it even increased the opportunities for Ivica Zubac to convert short stabs near the rim. In Game 2, the spacing was horrendous, as the key cogs were not as aggressive and impactful compared to the Mavericks star duo.
Again, the main reason for this was the team's lackluster three point shooting. Los Angeles hit just eight of their 30 three point attempts, which was a far cry from their extremely efficient outing in Game 1. For a team that has a plethora of elite marksmen, it was shocking to see them clanking shots off the rim in Game 2. Leonard's return was supposedly an enormous benefit for Los Angeles, but the confidence and rhythm of their offense dissipated in this crucial battle.
During the clutch moments in Game 2, there was no sense of cohesiveness from their star trio of Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, which was a tough sight to see for the Clippers crowd. Assuming the spacing issues can get fixed, though, the offense should be able to get back on track, and the easiest way to do that is to simply knock down more threes.
Clippers need to get their stars more shots
Stars are born in the playoffs when the lights are at their brightest, and the trio of Leonard, George, and Harden know this all too well. With that in mind, it is imperative for them to get more shots up as this series moves forward. None of these guys took over 17 shots in Game 2, and simply put, the Clippers are going to need more shots from their best players if they are going to get past the Mavericks.
Leonard's return may have contributed to the lower number of attempts for George and Harden, as the team wanted him to get back up to speed after he missed nearly a month of action. As the series shifts to American Airlines Center, the vigorous versions of Leonard, George, and Harden must be activated. Zubac getting 12 shots and Powell chucking ten attempts is not the end of the world, but some of those shots would ideally be getting taken by the team's three best players.
The Mavericks do not have the most versatile and agile defenders in the NBA, so the Clippers must take advantage of that if they want to win this series. And in order to accomplish that, Leonard, George, and Harden are going to have to be the guys that take advantage of that lackluster defense in a way they were unable to in their Game 2 loss.