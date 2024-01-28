The Cardinals need a plus-offseason to get a big return heading into the 2024 season of the National Football League.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most enigmatic teams in all of professional football. Coach Jonathan Gannon's team has an intriguing mix of youth and experience with lots of potential, but the health of quarterback Kyle Murray among other challenges caused havoc this past season.

A quick glance at the statistics reveals the Cards were 19th on offense in the NFL regular season and 25th on defense. With Murray returning next season presumably fully healthy and ready to rock, the Cardinals could improve both of those numbers in one season, if they make the best offseason moves.

The key players the Cardinals must re-sign in free agency were recently listed. The Cardinals laid off three key front office employees in preparation for NFL Draft and free agency needs.

With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's time to dissect the Cardinals' biggest need: the wide receiver and tight end positions.

Cardinals' Kyler Murray Needs Weapons ASAP

The Arizona Cardinals got some excellent performances from their receivers and tight ends at times this past season, but it's clear that Coach Gannon, Murray and the rest of the offense need more from these positions.

Murray can make anyone look solid with the skills that he possesses as a field general when healthy. With a go-to guy or two procured this offseason, he could vault himself back into MVP consideration.

Last season, tight end Trey McBride led the team with just 825 yards receiving while Zach Erz was eventually let go after a mediocre (by his standards) year with the team.

Simply put, the Cardinals need a new superstar to catch passes from Murray, or at the very least, somebody with superstar potential.

Cardinals Have Choices in 2024 NFL Draft

The Cardinals have plenty of choices near the top of the NFL Draft this offseason.

At pick number four overall, there's an obvious, no-brainer choice: Ohio State football receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. is as close to a surefire prospect in this 2024 draft and he would instantly make the Cardinals must-see TV. Fantasy football players nationwide would proclaim Arizona the team to watch, and projections of 1,000 to 1,500 yards or more would pour in from around the country.

There remains a slim to above average chance that the Commanders or Patriots will deem Harrison Jr. too talented and too much of a generational talent to pass up with the second and third picks, respectively, in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At that point, the Cardinals may choose to take a flier on Malik Nabers, the LSU product who is currently picked for the New York Giants at pick number six.

Considering Murray is still in the relatively early stages of his career and the Cardinals have other more experienced options at the wideout position, it's almost certain GM Monti Ossenfort and Arizona will opt to take a receiver or two in the draft.

Georgia star Brock Bowers is a potential pick at number four if the Cardinals decide to go the tight end route. He's a world beater as a receiving threat who could become the next George Kittle or baby Rob Gronkowski at the next level, in the right situation.

Michigan tight end AJ Barner is a deep sleeper at the position who could help the Cardinals' offense immediately. With his imposing size, great blocking skills and sure hands, Barner is ready to play and contribute after a year in Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore's system with the Wolverines.

Last but not least, Florida State receiver and ex-Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman has the size and speed to become the deep threat the Cardinals have been lacking. He does have character concerns according to some scouts, however, making him a high risk, high reward type of prospect.