What changes are in store for Michael Bidwill and Kyler Murray's Cardinals?

New systems will be put up to strengthen and optimize the Arizona Cardinals system. There is more to the team than just seeing the Kyler Murray-led squad put up numbers on a weekly basis. They may have finished at the bottom of the San Francisco 49ers-dominated NFC West which meant some changes are in order. Moreover, Owner Michael Bidwill is facing allegations of having a toxic work culture.

Three big names in the Cardinals organizations were fired in this process, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. The first name that was mentioned who got booted was chief financial officer Greg Lee. He was with the Michael Bidwill-led organization for 18 years. In 15 of those, he took the mantle of CFO. Mike Iaquinta was also a big name that the team is parting ways with. He has been with the Cardinals for 15 years and was their vice president of business development.

Tim Delaney, one of the longer-tenured, members of the Cardinals organization will also be parting ways with them. After 16 years, he has been relieved of his duties as the squad's vice president of digital content and creatives. Aside from these three, their senior vice president for corporate sponsorships, Steve Ryan, will also bid farewell to the Cardinals after his lengthy 20-year tenure with them. He was not fired but will instead leave on his own. Their social media team will also see two individuals exit.

Cardinals' reason for the recent firings

The Cardinals could be trying something new as the Kyler Murray-led team watches their division-leader 49ers in the playoffs. Their owner, Bidwill, finished 25th in the NFL Owners rankings by The Athletic. This prompted them to make changes through new hire chief operating officer Jeremy Walls.

There was a principle in these decisions. Walls outlined that it was an attempt to, “be at its peak when we all come together as a team, which starts now.”

There is still a lot of work before they get atop the NFC West division. However, this could also be the step in the right direction that they needed. Hopefully, it all works out for the Cardinals.