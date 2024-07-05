With the 2024 NBA free agency negotiation period having been underway for almost a week now, most big name free agents have already agreed to contracts. Contracts cannot become official until this coming weekend, but most impact players are already off the open market. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still looking to strengthen the team. The Cavs could still use a backup point guard on their roster and it's still possible for them to pick one up via NBA free agency this offseason.

The Cavs headed into NBA free agency and the offseason with a new head coach at the helm in Kenny Atkinson. This past season, the Cavs advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they lost in five games against the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

While the Celtics series was a bit one-sided, the Cavs might take solace in the fact that they were without Donovan Mitchell for the end of that series due to injury. Perhaps that series might have been closer had he been fully healthy. But in any case, the Cavs current roster could still use a backup point guard. With the options that are available, they could still nab a quality guard possibly at the minimum.

Kyle Lowry would be a solid free agency signing for the Cavs



Out of the current crop of backup point guards still available in free agency, Kyle Lowry is probably the best option available. Earlier this week in the free agency negotiation period, Lowry was reportedly linked to the Phoenix Suns as per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. But since then, the Suns agreed to terms with Monte Morris so it's not clear if there's any remaining interest in Lowry.

Lowry is an older veteran now but still able to help a team and have a positive impact. After his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets last season, he was solid for the Philadelphia 76ers for the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Lowry appeared in 23 games for the 76ers, including 20 starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Lowry would likely come at the minimum and the Cavs would be wise to inquire about him.

Cavs could grab Patrick Beverley in NBA free agency



Another potential minimum signing backup point guard the Cavs could target is Patrick Beverley. Beverley is tough on the court like Lowry is, but a little more outspoken. Like Lowry, Beverley is a strong locker room presence whose toughness could come in very handy against a team like the Celtics in the playoffs.

Beverley spent the second half of the season with the Milwaukee Bucks and still remains on the open market. About a month ago, Beverley expressed his desire to return to the Bucks via his podcast, ‘The Pat Bev Podcast.' But since then, the Bucks have addressed their backup point guard spot by agreeing to terms with Delon Wright in free agency.

Beverley is still a rather decent defensive player and he's going to give 110 percent every time he's on the court. He's a capable three-point shooter who knocked down his shots from distance at a 36.1 percent clip once he joined the 76ers. He can run an offense for the second unit. He remains one of the best backup point guard options available and the Cavs should make the call.