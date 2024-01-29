The Spurs probably won't make any big moves at the deadline, but there are still some needs to address.

The San Antonio Spurs have been much better since a January 4 game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. That night and the stretch since appear to feature two common denominators: better point guard play from the start and the need for consistency. Though the Spurs would love to continue to stockpile future draft picks, these factors point to needs they could address at next month's NBA Trade Deadline.

Adding some veteran leadership

The oldest player on the Spurs roster is 32 years old. In fact, Doug McDermott is the only guy on the team 30 or older.

Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones are the oldest starters, both 24. With so much youth, you'd expect plenty of downs during the course of an NBA season.

The Spurs have alluded to those struggles.

“Making shots and having real guys who will take responsibility on the court, staying locked in on defense, and playing for each other was key for us. I think going back to film, we're going to have some beautiful moments,” 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama said following the team's 113-112 win vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

As Wemby and the Spurs hope to build off a win against a team that shares the lead in the Western Conference, a veteran could help the process. If a good fit is on their radar, the Silver and Black could look to initiate such a move in exchange for a future second-round pick or two.

As it stands now, one of the starting lineup's elder statesmen likes the camaraderie.

“We played for each other. We played together,” Johnson said following the Spurs aforementioned victory, which marked their second in a row.

Adding a point guard

The Spurs are 5-8 since Tre Jones started at the point in that thrilling 125-121 loss to the Bucks. They won only five of their first 35 games before then. With Jones' re-promotion (he started at point guard last season), Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley have manned the backup point guard spot.

Branham, who started some at the point before Jones took over, is out of the rotation right now. He did not play in either of the Spurs' last two games, which resulted in victories vs. the Portland Trail Blazers and Timberwolves. For the season, the former Ohio State star's numbers are down from a solid rookie season. He's averaging 8.4 points and 2.0 rebounds compared to 10.2 and 2.7 last year.

In Branham's place, Wesley, also taken in the first round of the 2022 draft, has had his moments. The Notre Dame alum scored 12 points in a 140-114 loss Wednesday to the other team that shares the top spot in the West.

“Having a plan when I go up. In the first half, I got the rebound, went up in the air, and I didn’t have a plan, so I turned it over. So, really knowing when to go up, when to pass it, two-foot jump shot and find the guy. So, continue to work on that,” Wesley revealed about what he needs to improve following the blowout to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wesley and Branham are both 20 years old. Which circles back to the other need. The Spurs could cover both bases by acquiring a veteran point guard who'd provide another option. The key lies in the specifics of any potential deal. In such a world, the Spurs would, more than likely, land a vet as ‘filler' in a trade with a contender that would feature draft picks.