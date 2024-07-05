After about a week, most big name free agents have already agreed to deals during the NBA free agency negotiation period. While contracts cannot be signed and made official until this weekend, a lot of players are already off the open market. For a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves, they can still strengthen their roster with a few bargain signings in NBA free agency.

At this point in the offseason and moving forward, minimum contracts are going to be the most common for remaining free agents. The Wolves are looking to build on a strong 2023-24 season during which they finished with a top three record in the Western Conference and made a run to the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves starting lineup is already set, what they can still do in free agency to bolster their roster is to add players to their second unit. Specifically, 3&D type wings who can be a part of the rotation and be consistent contributors in the playoffs. The Wolves lost Kyle Anderson in free agency and while there isn't a free agent still available that can replicate Anderson's strengths, there are couple that could probably be had at the minimum that would help.

Reggie Bullock could be quality free agency addition for Timberwolves



One of the best shooting wings still available on the free agent market is Reggie Bullock Jr. Bullock is likely to sign a minimum contract and has already met with several playoff contenders with more meetings on the way as per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

It's not clear if the Wolves are one of the teams Bullock intends to meet with but it's worth it for them to enter the Bullock sweepstakes. Bullock finished last season with the Houston Rockets and didn't have that much of an impact, but he did shoot 40.3 percent from three-point range at a little under two attempts per game.

He appeared in 44 games for the Rockets and averaged only 2.2 points in a little over nine minutes of play. But it was as recent as the 2022-23 season with the Dallas Mavericks when Bullock averaged 7.2 points and shot 38 percent from three. The Wolves wouldn't need much from him off the bench, only to knock down the three-ball consistently and play some defense.

Timberwolves should check in on Oshae Brissett in NBA free agency



One potential free agent signing that could really move the needle for the Wolves is Oshae Brissett. Brissett finished last season with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship in the process. He didn't play much for the Celtics and he's reportedly looking for a team that can offer him more minutes as per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

The Wolves could be a team that can offer Brissett a consistent spot in the rotation. It might be a long shot as Brissett has made several comments this offseason about his desire to return to the Celtics. But the Wolves need to inquire about his services. Brissett has been a solid role player for the Indiana Pacers prior to joining the Celtics.

Brissett has been a good defender and high-energy guy, the type of player that can thrive in any bench unit. His three-point shooting has been streaky, but he's had a couple of seasons where he's shot 35 percent or better.

Lamar Stevens would be under the radar free agent for Timberwolves



One last candidate the Wolves should look at to strengthen their wing rotation following Anderson's departure is Lamar Stevens. Stevens was essentially a throw-in for the Memphis Grizzlies in the trade that sent Xavier Tillman to the Celtics at the trade deadline. But Stevens had a strong second half of the year for the Grizzlies.

Stevens appeared in 19 games for the Grizzlies, including two starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game. He averaged a career-best 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 28.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During that stretch though, the Grizzlies were injury-riddled and opportunity was ripe. And Stevens took full advantage. Stevens is the ultimate hustle player. He plays defense, he rebounds, he does all the little things. On the Wolves, Stevens would get the opportunity to show he can be a quality rotation guy on a playoff contender.