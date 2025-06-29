The Minnesota Timberwolves just took care of another one of their biggest priorities for the current offseason: Julius Randle’s contract. Randle had previously turned down his $30.9 million player option for the upcoming season, and this new deal comes on the heels of Naz Reid's five-year, $125 million agreement.

Instead, the Timberwolves will sign him to a new three-year, $100 million deal that ties him down until the 2026-27 season and has a player option in 2027-28. The deal not only represents a marginal increase on his yearly salary, set to be around $33.3 million for the next season, it also reaffirms his stature as a central piece on Minnesota's roster.

The new deal appears to be in the best interests of both parties. The Timberwolves are in win-now mode and the contract keeps them just under the second apron. However, since his arrival from the New York Knicks, Randle has become the team’s secondary creator alongside Anthony Edwards.

Randle's all-round scoring prowess and his ability to come up clutch in crucial moments and ease the playmaking burden from the likes of Ant make the deal well worth the money. Randle has also evolved into a consistent defender and was a major factor behind the Timberwolves’ success last season.

Keeping that in mind, the $100 million deal looks like a no-brainer.

Julius Randle is crucial to the Timberwolves' frontcourt

Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his first year with the Wolves. He also posted a shooting efficiency of 48.5%, his best since the 2017-18 season. Despite suffering a groin injury that saw him miss a total of 13 games, it was his return that eventually sparked Minnesota into the sixth seed, from play-in conversation.

The team went 17-4 in the last 21 games of the regular season with Randle back, during which he averaged 18.2 points and 5.2 assists. These numbers improved to 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in the postseason. Randle not only posted impressive individual numbers, but his playmaking and decision-making also played a major role in his team’s late redemption.

And while he was impressive all through the season, the postseason effectively exposed exactly why Minnesota is right in offering him a new contract. The Timberwolves reached their first Western Conference Finals in two decades with Randle delivering as a scoring and playmaking threat for his team.

Randle put up 23.9 points and 5.9 assists per game in the series against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, and had an overall efficiency of 50.2% in the playoffs. Alongside Ant, he has become the Timberwolves' next best offensive weapon, which has been aptly rewarded by the new contract.

Further, while Minnesota recognizes Randle’s value, they did not overpay, with the $33.3 million salary seemingly in just the right region for a player of his caliber. The contract keeps the Wolves below second apron territory, which suggests they have gone all in to back their core from last season.

A three-time All-Star, Randle has also improved on the defensive end and has proven to be a good fit for Chris Finch’s system. The deal therefore appears perfectly balanced. It rewards a player who has already proven his worth while keeping Minnesota in check when it comes to the second apron.

Perhaps the only downside of the contract is that it all but ensures that the Timberwolves will not be able to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has attracted interest from several teams. However, considering Julius Randle’s importance to this setup, there is little doubt that the extension is good news for not just the player and the team, but also the fans.

Grade: A