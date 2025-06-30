The Minnesota Timberwolves made a major offseason move by re-signing Naz Reid to a five-year, $125 million contract with a player option in the final year. This decision retains one of the NBA’s most productive bench players, who has grown from an undrafted free agent in 2019 into a mainstay of the Wolves’ rotation and a major factor in their recent playoff success.

Reid, a 6-foot-9, 264-pound forward/center, joined Minnesota undrafted out of LSU. Initially viewed as a tweener, too big for a forward, too short for a center, he reshaped his body and game, shedding 30 pounds and evolving into a dynamic stretch big.

He began his career on a two-way contract, split time with the Iowa Wolves in the G League, and by his second season, he was averaging 19 minutes per game in the NBA. Now, he’s the team’s longest-tenured player and a fan favorite, with bobblehead nights, merchandise demand, and a local culture that rallies around his name, Naz Reid.

Production that justifies the price tag

Reid averaged career highs across the board in 2024-25 with 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. He shot 46.2% from the field, 37.9% from three, and 77.6% from the line. His impact extended beyond raw stats. He posted a team-best +6.8 net rating per 100 possessions and gave the Wolves crucial flexibility, playing both backup center behind Rudy Gobert and sliding into the power forward role next to Gobert or Julius Randle.

His value as a stretch big is amplified by his defensive versatility. Though not renowned as an elite rim protector, Reid’s strength and lateral quickness allow him to switch effectively. In five of his six seasons, the Wolves have allowed fewer points per possession with him on the floor. He’s posted above-average block and steal rates for a big, and his unique combination of skills is demonstrated by elite company as in 2024-25, Reid was one of just seven NBA players to tally 150+ threes, 150+ assists, 50+ blocks, and 50+ steals, a group that included MVPs and All-NBA talents like Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Reid won NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24 and followed it up with another stellar campaign in 2024-25. Reid was a difference-maker during the Timberwolves' second straight trip to the West Finals, using his shooting, passing, and ball-handling to keep the offense flowing. He came off the bench and delivered when it mattered most.

Cap ramifications and roster implications

Naz Reid’s new contract starts at $21.55 million in 2025-26. With a player option in year five, the deal offers him future flexibility. Moreover, financially, it puts pressure on the Timberwolves' cap sheet. If Julius Randle opts into his $30.9 million deal, Minnesota will have only $8 million below the second apron to re-sign other essential players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker. If Randle opts out and re-signs on a new deal, that cap flexibility improves slightly to $39 million. Either scenario limits the Timberwolves' ability to improve elsewhere, especially on the wing and in the backcourt.

The Wolves have already invested heavily in long-term deals for Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert. With Reid now under contract through at least 2029 and Randle’s situation still unsettled, the front office has its hands full trying to keep the team competitive while working around luxury tax pressure and a shortage of draft picks.

Grade: B