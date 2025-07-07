The Phoenix Suns are expected to buyout the final two years of Bradley Beal's contract, and if that goes down, Beal will be an unrestricted free agent. There have been a lot of rumors throughout the offseason about where Beal will end up next season, and there have been a good anount of teams that have been named as potential landing spots. There is a chance that we see Beal team up with Anthony Edwards as the Minneota Timberwolves are reportedly a possible destination.

Bradley Beal has been in the NBA since 2012, and he has put together some impressive seasons. He has spent each of the last two years with the Suns, but will likely be playing for a different team next year. It sounds like the Timberwolves are an option, and there are a few other contenders as well.

“Some confirmed suitors for Beal include the LA Clippers — fresh off agreeing to trade Norman Powell to Miami in a three-team deal that will bring back Utah's John Collins — as well as the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee and Minnesota,” Jake Fischer said in a report.

One team that was expected to be in contention for Beal was the Miami Heat, but it doesn't sound like they are a realistic landing spot anymore.

“Miami was widely anticipated to be in that mix, but the Heat's agreed-to acquisition of Powell would appear to rule them out of the Beal chase and would likewise appear to boost the Clippers' chances of convincing Beal to join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Co. by stepping into a clear backcourt void created by Powell's departure,” the report added.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has been busy with this offseason's Bradley Beal saga, and there are a few teams that he is hearing in terms of being the most realistic options for the Phoenix veteran.

“Other teams that are expected to pursue Beal include the Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks,” Siegel said. “The Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets have been mentioned as potential suitors for Beal on the open market, yet ClutchPoints was unable to confirm potential interest from these two organizations.”

Right now, it sounds like the Los Angeles Clippers are in the best spot, but there is time for that to change.

“The Clippers have put themselves at the forefront of talks surrounding Beal once he is bought out of his deal with the Suns, as trading Powell; has opened up a clear need for the star guard,” Siegel continued. “Beal joining the Clippers has suddenly become the widespread belief around the NBA.”

Bradley Beal has only played for two teams in his long career as he was with the Washington Wizards before joining the Suns, but it looks like he will be joining his third team pretty soon.

